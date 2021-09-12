China's crude oil sales are more about the message than the volume: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The cat and mouse
game between Asia's two biggest oil importers and the major
exporters to the region ratcheted up another notch with China's
announcement it will sell crude from its strategic reserves.
Both China, the world's biggest crude importer, and India,
the second-biggest in Asia, now have plans to sell crude from
strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs), in a not-so-subtle message
that they believe the oil price has risen far enough.
However, Asia's two heavyweight importers are running the
risk that the major producers in the OPEC+ group of exporters
will retaliate, by changing the amount by which they have agreed
to raise output.
Benchmark Brent futures have surged 41.5% since the
end of last year, and were trading around $73.30 a barrel in
early Asian trade on Monday.
They have rallied since a recent low of $64.60 on Aug. 23,
and these gains may have prompted the Chinese announcement of
auctions from the SPR.
There is also some confusion as to what exactly the Chinese
government is planning with the auction from the SPR, given that
the Sept. 10 announcement lacked details, and wasn't even clear
on whether the sale is upcoming, or has already taken place.
But even without the exact details on how much crude will be
- or already has been - sold, and at what price, the
accompanying message was crystal clear.
The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration,
which manages the SPR, said the auctions will take place in
phases and are intended for integrated refining and chemical
plants.
The sales will "better stabilise domestic market supply and
demand, and effectively guarantee the country's energy
security," the agency said, adding that it plans to regularly
release and replenish China's oil reserves.
In other words, China is now confirming what the market has
long suspected, that the SPR, and commercial crude inventories,
are being used to ensure that oil prices don't rally to levels
that Beijing deems too high.
This has been in evidence for much of the past year, as
China appears to have dipped into inventories on a regular
basis, using up some of the cheap oil it gorged on last year
when the Brent price dropped to two decade lows amid the global
coronavirus pandemic and a brief price war between top exporters
Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Chinese refiners have most likely drawn on inventories in
six of the 10 months from October to July, including three
consecutive months from May to July.
The country doesn't disclose the volumes of crude flowing
into strategic and commercial stockpiles. But an estimate can be
made by deducting the total amount of crude available from
imports and domestic output from the amount of crude processed.
Calculations based on this method showed a draw of about
223,700 barrels per day (bpd) in July, which was lower than the
980,000 bpd in June and the 589,000 bpd in May.
The question for the market is whether last week's official
announcement is a marked change from what appears to have
already been happening.
USING STOCKPILES
It's possible that the inventory draws that have occurred
since October last year were mainly refiners using up excess
commercial inventories, and this process is now largely
exhausted.
In this case it may be that Beijing wants to continue to
keep imports of crude at levels that don't add a bullish factor
to prices, and has therefore decided to release oil from the SPR
to dampen potential import growth.
Crude imports for the first eight months of 2021 were the
equivalent of 10.4 million bpd, down 5.7% from the same period
last year, according to official data.
India has also announced that its SPR will be more active in
the market, although its relatively small size compared to
China's means any impact may be more muted.
India has started selling oil from its SPR to state-run
refiners as part of efforts to commercialise the storage,
Reuters reported on Aug. 17, citing three sources familiar with
the matter.
Exact details of the extent of the sales aren't available,
but Reuters reported 5.5 million barrels is in the process of
being sold, while Indian newspaper Mint reported on Sept. 12
that a total of 4.3 million barrels will be sold to two refiners
by December.
These volumes are relatively small, being little more than
one's day demand for India, but similar to China's SPR sales, it
may be more about the message to producers to ensure export
volumes are high enough to keep prices from rallying further.
