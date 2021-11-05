China's daily coal output hits new yearly high of 11.9 mln T

SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China has boosted daily output
of coal to a new annual high of 11.88 million tonnes after
concerted efforts to alleviate a supply shortage as it heads
into winter, the powerful state planner said, and production
could rise further.
The Asian giant's consumption of polluting coal has drawn
scrutiny this week as nations gathered in Glasgow to discuss
further measures needed to slow global warming.
Beijing, by far the world's biggest consumer of coal and
also the top producer of climate-warming greenhouse gases, is
committed to reducing coal use, but only after 2025.
"According to current production increase trends, the daily
production rate is expected to soon exceed 12 million tonnes,"
the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.
Thursday's milestone of 11.88 million tonnes was an increase
from the previous day's figure of 11.2 million, it added.
Daily output in the top coal producing regions of Shanxi and
Inner Mongolia has risen by 220,000 tonnes and 420,000 tonnes
respectively, compared to the beginning of October, the state
planner said.
Inner Mongolia was "sparing no effort" to raise production
and transport capacity, the official Xinhua news agency said on
Saturday, as regional companies deliver large shipments to the
major coal port of Qinhuangdao at discounted prices in a bid to
stabilise the market.
Annual production capacity in the city of Ordos alone has
been raised by 140 million tonnes, with a further 106 mines
recently approved to expand output, it said.
China has been beefing up coal production to control soaring
prices as it tries to ensure sufficient winter stockpiles for
power plants and heating suppliers.
A severe energy crunch in October was blamed on soaring
demand, supply disruptions and a fixed price system that made it
impossible for power generators to pass rising costs to
consumers.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)