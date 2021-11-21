Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's daily coal output stabilises at 12 million tonnes, state planner says

11/21/2021 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man sifts through dunes of low-grade coal near a coal mine in Ruzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's daily coal output has stabilised at 12 million tonnes, amid a raft of measures to ramp up power production, the country's state planner said on Sunday.

Beijing has been trying to cool a red-hot market for coal, China's main fuel for power generation, after shortages https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-q3-gdp-growth-hits-1-year-low-raising-heat-policymakers-2021-10-17/#:~:text=BEIJING%2C%20Oct%2018%20(Reuters),in%20the%20real%20estate%20sector led to electricity rationing for industry in many regions, adding to factory gate inflation in the world's second-biggest economy.

Coal stocks at ports and power plants have been picking up quickly, with stocks in power plants hitting 129 million tonnes as of Nov. 14 and expected to hit 140 million tonnes by the end of November, said state media CCTV.

"Energy prices including coal prices have fallen significantly lately," the report said, citing National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) official Zhu Xiaohai.

The fall in coal prices has pushed down prices for steel, aluminium, pulp, PVC and coal chemical products, and pricing pressure on those raw materials has eased, Zhu, a deputy director of NDRC's Department of Prices, said in the report, which the commission reposted.

Thermal coal futures have plunged more than 60% to around 800 yuan ($125) a tonne from a historic high of nearly 2,000 yuan in mid-October, Zhu said.

The state planner last month set an initial target of 1,200 yuan in its most direct intervention yet to cool the market for the key power-generating fuel amid the severe power crunch.

($1 = 6.3863 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:54aMINISTRY OF LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT OF REPUBLIC : All round efforts led by Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav yields huge success in registration at E-shram portal
PU
07:48aSudan's pm hamdok, military chief burhan appear at a signing ceremony for a political agreement - state tv
RE
06:49aTear gas fired at protesters approaching presidential palace in Khartoum - Reuters witness
RE
06:49aTear gas fired at protesters as they approach presidential palace in sudanese capital - reuters witness
RE
06:38aThousands march towards presidential palace in Khartoum - Reuters witness
RE
06:38aThousands of people march towards presidential palace in sudanese capital - reuters witness
RE
06:06aChina's daily coal output stabilises at 12 million tonnes, state planner says
RE
05:24aTelecom Italia board to meet Sunday on KKR's takeover proposal
RE
05:18aEU's Sefcovic sees progress, hope in N.Ireland Brexit talks
RE
04:58aRegulators in Hong Kong examine Rusal demerger plan - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
2China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
3Telecom Italia board to meet Sunday on KKR's takeover proposal
4India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case
5Exclusive-Abu Dhabi's ADNOC weighs IPO of logistics and services unit n..

HOT NEWS