Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

10/24/2021 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aerial view of Evergrande Cultural Tourism City in Taicang

BEIJING (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen - a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week.

Evergrande, deep in crisis with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has not disclosed how many of its 1,300 real estate projects across China it has had to halt work on.

The company said on Aug. 31 that some projects were suspended because of delays in payment to suppliers and contractors and it was negotiating to resume building.

On Sunday, it said in a post on its Wechat account that some of the projects it had resumed work on had entered the interior decoration stage while other buildings had recently finished construction.

Evergrande added that its efforts to guarantee construction would shore up market confidence and included several photos of construction workers on different projects, stamped with the time and date.

China's second-largest property developer last month also promised potential buyers it will complete building of their homes and said that work on one of the world's biggest soccer stadiums in the southern city of Guangzhou was proceeding as planned.

Last week's move https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-evergrande-sends-funds-trustee-bond-coupon-due-sept-23-source-2021-10-22 to pay $83.5 million in interest on a U.S. dollar bond has bought Evergrande another week to wrestle with a debt crisis looming over the world's second-biggest economy.

Highlighting the stresses on its core business, Evergrande also announced on Friday plans to give future priority to its electric vehicles business over real estate.

Evergrande's woes have reverberated across the $5 trillion Chinese property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the economy by some metrics, with a string of default announcements, rating downgrades and slumping corporate bonds.

Its debt crisis is also being widely watched by global financial markets concerned about broader contagion.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08aNigeria to launch digital currency on Monday, central bank says
RE
06:06aROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH : U.S. looks to Colorado for methane emissions policy
RE
05:32aCOVID-19 cases recorded in eastern Europe hit 20 million
RE
05:27aSunak says inflation, rates feed into budget thinking
RE
05:07aSaudi energy minister says will ship hydrogen in due course
RE
04:58aCoronavirus cases in eastern europe surpass 20 million - reuters tally
RE
04:53aSaudi energy minister says he will not buy electric car but saudi arabia will manufacture electric vehicles
RE
04:47aChina's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects
RE
04:14aAustralian coalition gov't junior partner gives preliminary support for net zero
RE
03:47aSaudi energy ministry building artificial intelligence team with multibillion riyal budget - ministry official at youth green summit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property pr..
2Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
3Tesla : hikes price of Model X, Model S variants by $5,000
4XPeng : 1024 Tech Day Unveils Smart EV Technologies and Mobility Ecosys..
5Rocky Mountain high: U.S. looks to Colorado for methane emissions polic..

HOT NEWS