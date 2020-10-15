China's domestic flight numbers top pre-COVID-19 levels in Sept

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The number of domestic Chinese
flights in September topped last year's levels, official data
showed on Thursday, with passenger numbers indicating the local
aviation sector is nearing a full recovery from the impact of
the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were a total of 371,000 domestic passenger flights in
September, up 3.5% from a year ago, Qiao Yibin, an official with
the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a news
conference.
Domestic passenger numbers reached 47.75 million, or 98% of
2019's levels, Qiao said.
China's domestic travel a robust rebound over the eight-day
Golden Week holiday at the start of October, encouraged by the
country's success in reducing the spread of the novel
coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and cheap fares offered by
hotels, airlines and tourist hotspots.
Airlines have recently rolled out promotional deals
featuring all-you-can fly packages to fuel a recovery in Chinese
passenger numbers, though based on lower fares than the prior
year.
Still, because of the drag from the international market,
where China has limited flights to contain the spread of
COVID-19, the total number of domestic and international flights
in September rebounded only to 84% of 2019's levels, CAAC's Qiao
said.
