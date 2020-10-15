Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's domestic flight numbers top pre-COVID-19 levels in Sept

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 12:28am EDT

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The number of domestic Chinese flights in September topped last year's levels, official data showed on Thursday, with passenger numbers indicating the local aviation sector is nearing a full recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were a total of 371,000 domestic passenger flights in September, up 3.5% from a year ago, Qiao Yibin, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a news conference.

Domestic passenger numbers reached 47.75 million, or 98% of 2019's levels, Qiao said.

China's domestic travel a robust rebound over the eight-day Golden Week holiday at the start of October, encouraged by the country's success in reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and cheap fares offered by hotels, airlines and tourist hotspots.

Airlines have recently rolled out promotional deals featuring all-you-can fly packages to fuel a recovery in Chinese passenger numbers, though based on lower fares than the prior year.

Still, because of the drag from the international market, where China has limited flights to contain the spread of COVID-19, the total number of domestic and international flights in September rebounded only to 84% of 2019's levels, CAAC's Qiao said. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Jamie Freed; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56aOil prices hold gains after U.S. crude inventory draw
RE
12:55aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Foreign direct investment pledged to Korea rise 43.6% to $5.2 billion in Q3
PU
12:52aChina raises $6 billion as U.S. investors overlook political tensions
RE
12:51aOil prices hold gains after U.S. crude inventory draw
RE
12:46a'GOOD PROGRESS' IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH : EU to push Brexit Britain on trade
RE
12:44aDollars bought as stimulus hopes ebb; Aussie sinks on easing hints
RE
12:28aChina's domestic flight numbers top pre-COVID-19 levels in Sept
RE
12:23aGold hit by steady dollar, fading U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
12:21aIndonesia Sept exports, imports beat forecast, trade surplus widens
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Twitter's security fell short before hack targeting celebrities, regulator says
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla's back-to-back price cuts bring sticker on U.S. Model S below $70,000
4KAKAO CORP. : K-pop group BTS' label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price
5China, Japan hotel demand rebounding towards normal -Hilton executive

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group