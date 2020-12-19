Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's economic growth to boost joint B&R construction: FM

12/19/2020 | 08:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China's high-quality economic development will provide stronger impetus and broader space for the joint construction of the Belt and Road (B&R), State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Dec 18.

Wang made the remarks at the 2020 meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation via video link.

Wang said the international cooperation under the B&R has shown strong resilience and vitality in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak and has played an important role in fighting the pandemic, stabilizing the economy, and protecting people's livelihoods.

To make the B&R a model of cooperation, health, recovery and growth, Wang stressed mutual benefit, further international cooperation in the face of COVID-19, and coordination of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and called for tapping new momentum in the world economy.

Noting China is forging a new development paradigm marked by 'dual circulation,' Wang said China's market will be further opened as its potential is fully stimulated.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 01:00:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47aRepublicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes--2nd Update
DJ
12:44aRepublicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes--Update
DJ
12:23aRepublicans, Democrats reach agreement clearing way for virus relief vote - WSJ
RE
12:23aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Iran Oil Minister to Visit Moscow on Sunday
PU
12:17aRepublicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes
DJ
12:07aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Virtual Visit with Qatar
PU
12/19Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain
RE
12/19CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Foreign trade sees robust growth in China's Hebei
PU
12/19CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Provision of Transport Services to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka
PU
12/19Iraq devalues dinar as oil prices squeeze revenues
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing - U.S. Senate report
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : temporarily shuts California stores in virus surge, some in UK after new curbs
3Republicans, Democrats reach agreement clearing way for virus relief vote - WSJ
4Republicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes
5THALES : THALES : Geelong proves smart cities can safely integrate drone operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ