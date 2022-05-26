Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's economic slowdown woes dent benchmark iron ore futures

05/26/2022 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures fell more than 4% on Thursday as downstream demand remained muted, while investors fretted over cues that the world's second-largest economy is contracting in the second quarter amid the COVID-fuelled chaos.

China is facing bigger economic difficulties than in 2020, with some indicators started to weaken sharply since March, Premier Li Keqiang said at a national meeting on Wednesday, adding that the country should strive to achieve reasonable growth in the second quarter.

"As steel mills' profits are relatively low and with expectations of annual output controls, there's limited room for further increase of molten iron production," analysts with GF Futures wrote in a note.

GF Futures expected ferrous prices mainly driven by steel products demand in the next term, and iron ore prices could continue to fluctuate before consumption improves.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for September delivery fell as much as 4.1% to 806 yuan ($119.99) a tonne, the lowest since May 19. They were down 2.3% at 821 yuan a tonne, as of 0330 GMT.

Dalian coking coal prices slipped 1.6% to 2,451 yuan a tonne and coke futures dipped 1% to 3,229 yuan per tonne.

Construction material steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, was flat at 4,498 yuan a tonne.

Futures of hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, edged down 0.2% to 4,627 yuan per tonne.

The June delivery for Shanghai stainless steel faltered 0.4% to 18,530 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.7175 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49aU.S. wheat, corn fall on hopes stuck Ukraine supply could start moving
RE
12:45aCOLUMN-INDIA'S DOMESTIC COAL CRUNCH ADDS TO IMPORT COST WOES : Russell
RE
12:43aAllegro lowers FY expectations as inflation bites
RE
12:38aANALYSIS : Stock and bond divergence offers hope for battered 60/40 portfolio
RE
12:34aOil firms on tight supply though EU ban on Russian oil still uncertain
RE
12:31aChina's Lenovo posts 6.8% rise in Q4 revenue
RE
12:29aChina's economic slowdown woes dent benchmark iron ore futures
RE
12:27aELON MUSK : Stocks to Struggle as Fed -2-
DJ
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Fed Sticks to Rate Commitment
DJ
12:24aIndian shares rise as IT, financials advance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple to increase pay for U.S. workers
2Global automakers face electric shock in China
3Universal : Reports Annual Results - Form 8-K
4Carnival : & plc Announces Closing of $1.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Not..
5Copper extends losses on global recession worries

HOT NEWS