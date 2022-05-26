China's economic slowdown woes dent benchmark iron ore futures

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures fell
more than 4% on Thursday as downstream demand remained muted,
while investors fretted over cues that the world's
second-largest economy is contracting in the second quarter amid
the COVID-fuelled chaos.
China is facing bigger economic difficulties than in 2020,
with some indicators started to weaken sharply since March,
Premier Li Keqiang said at a national meeting on Wednesday,
adding that the country should strive to achieve reasonable
growth in the second quarter.
"As steel mills' profits are relatively low and with
expectations of annual output controls, there's limited room for
further increase of molten iron production," analysts with GF
Futures wrote in a note.
GF Futures expected ferrous prices mainly driven by steel
products demand in the next term, and iron ore prices could
continue to fluctuate before consumption improves.
The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange for September delivery fell as much as 4.1%
to 806 yuan ($119.99) a tonne, the lowest since May 19. They
were down 2.3% at 821 yuan a tonne, as of 0330 GMT.
Dalian coking coal prices slipped 1.6% to 2,451
yuan a tonne and coke futures dipped 1% to 3,229 yuan
per tonne.
Construction material steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange, for October delivery, was flat at 4,498 yuan
a tonne.
Futures of hot-rolled coils, used in the
manufacturing sector, edged down 0.2% to 4,627 yuan per tonne.
The June delivery for Shanghai stainless steel
faltered 0.4% to 18,530 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.7175 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)