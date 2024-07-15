(Alliance News) - China's economy grew 4.7% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, official data showed Monday, less than analysts had expected.

"By quarter, the GDP for the first quarter increased by 5.3% year on year and for the second quarter 4.7%," Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The figures were much lower than the 5.1% predicted by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Retail sales – a key gauge of consumption – also slowed to just two percent in June, the NBS said, down from 3.7% in May.

The world's second-largest economy is grappling with a real estate debt crisis, weakening consumption, an ageing population and trade tensions with Western rivals.

Top officials are meeting in Beijing on Monday for a key plenum, with all eyes on how they might kickstart lacklustre growth.

source: AFP

