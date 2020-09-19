Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's economy remains resilient despite external risks, says Xi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 08:57am EDT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening session of CPPCC in Beijing

China's economy remains resilient and there are ample policy tools at Beijing's disposal despite rising external risks, President Xi Jinping said in remarks published on Saturday.

The world's second-largest economy has steadily recovered from a virus-induced slump, but analysts say policymakers face a tough job to maintain stable expansion over the next several years to turn China into a high-income nation.

"The basic characteristics of China's economy with sufficient potential, great resilience, strong vitality, large space for manoeuvre and many policy instruments have not changed," Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying.

China has strong manufacturing capacity, very large domestic markets and huge investment potentials, Xi said.

Xi reaffirmed a "dual circulation" strategy that would help steer the economy towards greater self-reliance, as U.S. hostility and a global pandemic increase external risks.

China still enjoyed "strategic opportunities" in its development, although the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated global challenges as globalisation slows and unilateralism and protectionism are rising, Xi was quoted as saying at a meeting on the country's 14th five-year plan (2021-2025).

"We must seek our development in a more unstable and uncertain world," he said.

Xi urged calmness amid rising difficulties and challenges.

"The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation can never be achieved easily with the beating of gongs and drums," he said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57aChina's economy remains resilient despite external risks, says Xi
RE
08:45aWorking trip to Zafarobod
PU
08:45aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : Working trip to Ayni district
PU
07:30aGermany plans reform to avoid bankruptcy wave due to corona
RE
07:11aTikTok files complaint to try and block U.S. ban
RE
07:10aSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Solid Housing Data for August
PU
07:04aHungary extends loan moratorium as economy struggles to recover from pandemic
RE
06:51aFormer execs of South Africa's Comair to buy out firm in restructuring
RE
06:43aHungary extends loan moratorium for some borrowers until mid 2021 - Orban
RE
06:34aHungary extends loan moratorium as economy struggles to recover from pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee, dismisses defamation counterclaim
3GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ -2-
4INTEL CORPORATION : KEYWORDS: Moore's Law Is Dead. Long Live Huang's Law. -- WSJ
5APPLE INC. : China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group