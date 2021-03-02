China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics

HONG KONG, March 2 (Reuters) - China's plan to dramatically
reform Hong Kong's electoral system, expected to be unveiled in
a parliamentary session in Beijing starting this week, will
upend the territory's political scene, according to more than a
dozen politicians from across the spectrum.
The proposed reform will put further pressure on
pro-democracy activists, who are already the subject of a
crackdown on dissent, and has ruffled the feathers of some
pro-Beijing loyalists, some of whom may find themselves swept
aside by a new and ambitious crop of loyalists, the people said.
"It will be an earthquake shaking up local political
interests," said one person briefed on the impending changes.
The measures will be introduced at the annual meeting of the
National People’s Congress, China's rubber-stamp
parliament, which starts on Friday, according to media reports.
The plan was signalled last week by senior Chinese official
Xia Baolong, who said Beijing would introduce systemic changes
to only allow what he called "patriots" to hold public office in
Hong Kong.
In a full transcript of his remarks published this week by
the pro-Beijing Bauhinia Magazine, Xia said Hong Kong's
electoral system had to be "designed" to fit with the city's
situation and shut out what he called non-patriots, some of whom
he described as "anti-China agitators" that would bring
destruction and terror to the city - a reference to
pro-democracy campaigners who took to the streets in sometimes
violent demonstrations in 2019.
Xia did not announce any specifics, but the plan will likely
include changes to how the 70-seat Hong Kong legislature is
elected, and the composition of a committee that will select
Hong Kong's next leader, according to the person briefed on the
plan and local media reports.
Veteran democrats have been quick to condemn the plan.
"It totally destroys any hope for democracy in the future,"
said Lee Cheuk-yan, a pro-democracy former member of Hong Kong’s
legislature. "The whole concept of Xia Baolong is that the
Communist Party rules Hong Kong and only those that support the
party can have any role."
Lee learned of the impending reform last week, in the middle
of his trial, along with a group of eight other pro-democracy
activists, for unlawful assembly charges related to a protest in
August 2019.
"It's no longer for people to decide," Lee told Reuters on a
lunch break from the trial last week. "It's one party rule,
completely."
The prospect of further bending the electoral process to
China’s liking has also worried some pro-Beijing figures, who
think it may be going too far and ultimately hurt Hong Kong.
"Don't go too far and kill the patient," Shiu Sin-por, a
pro-Beijing politician and former head of Hong Kong's Central
Policy Unit, told reporters after a briefing session with Xia on
the matter. The opposition camp has already been neutralised by
last year’s national security law, Shiu said, allowing the
government to "push forward policies smoothly."
China's main liaison office in Hong Kong, and China's Hong
Kong and Macau Affairs Office, did not respond to requests for
comment.
The Hong Kong government said in a statement that it was
prioritising the implementation of the principle of "patriots
ruling Hong Kong" and improving the electoral system, and that
it will continue to listen to views on the matter.
POLITICAL MATHEMATICS
Electoral reform is the latest political tremor to hit Hong
Kong, a former colony that Britain handed back to China in 1997,
which retains some autonomy from Beijing and whose status as a
global financial hub was built on the rule of law and civil
liberties not allowed in mainland China.
The city’s atmosphere has changed radically in the past 18
months. Mass street protests in 2019 against China's
intensifying control prompted Beijing to impose a sweeping
national security law last June, which authorities have used to
jail activists and stifle dissent.
On Sunday, Hong Kong police charged 47 pro-democracy
campaigners and activists with conspiracy to commit subversion
for their roles in organising and participating in an unofficial
primary election last July, the biggest single crackdown under
the new law.
Even though such arrests have already marginalised the
pro-democracy camp, China wants to exert greater control over a
voting process largely unchanged since 1997, and is still afraid
of democrats winning a majority in the legislature at the next
election, said the person briefed on the electoral reform plan.
"They did the mathematics and it was seen as too risky to do
nothing," said the person.
Two senior pro-Beijing politicians told Reuters the
electoral reform plan, coming on top of the broader crackdown
that has already provoked international criticism, would
ultimately damage Hong Kong, potentially destroying its unique
character, pluralism and attractiveness for investors.
"It's really sad that Hong Kong has degenerated to this
stage," said one of the politicians, on the electoral reform.
"We're handing Hong Kong over to the next generation in a worse
state than we inherited it."
The two pro-Beijing politicians spoke to Reuters on
condition of anonymity, due to the sensitivity of the matter. It
is rare for pro-Beijing politicians in Hong Kong to voice any
doubt about China’s moves, even anonymously.
"Nothing is normal anymore,” said the second pro-Beijing
politician. “It's a new abnormal."
One faction that appears ready to benefit from electoral
reform is the new Bauhinia Party, formed in May by Charles Wong
and two other mainland-born, pro-Beijing businessmen, pushing
policies that Wong says will help revive Hong Kong and its
leadership.
"They never really have any opposition to what we
do," Wong told Reuters in his 12th-floor seafront office last
week.
Wong, 56, was born in mainland China but came to Hong Kong
as a youth and speaks fluent Cantonese, the local dialect.
Describing himself as a "patriot," Wong embodies China's
declared wish to have Hong Kong run at all levels by people with
closer ties and sympathy with the mainland.
"We are Hong Kong people," he told Reuters. "We love Hong
Kong."
