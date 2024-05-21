BEIJING (Reuters) - China's embassy in Japan on Tuesday said it firmly opposes Japanese lawmakers visiting Taiwan and expressed firm protests.

"The Japanese government and some politicians ignored China's strong opposition and congratulated Taiwan's Lai," an embassy spokesperson said according to a statement.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te asked China on Monday to stop its military and political threats, saying in his inauguration speech that peace was the only choice and that Beijing had to respect the choice of the Taiwanese people.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Kim Coghill)