China's embattled HNA Group unit shares slump as creditors seek bankruptcy

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shares in listed
companies linked to China's HNA Group slumped on Monday, after
the troubled conglomerate disclosed that its creditors had
applied for its bankruptcy and that nearly $10 billion had been
embezzled by shareholders of its three units.
The move to file for bankruptcy came after the group was put
under a restructuring exercise led by the Hainan government to
resolve its liquidity risks stemming from years of aggressive
acquisitions abroad.
HNA, whose flagship business is Hainan Airlines,
used a $50 billion global acquisition spree, mainly fuelled by
debt, to build an empire with stakes in businesses from Deutsche
Bank to Hilton Worldwide.
On Monday morning, HNA-related stocks, including Hainan
Airlines Holding, HNA Innovation, CCOOP Group
, HNA Technology and Bohai Leasing
tumbled between 5% and 10%.
HNA, once one of China's most high-flying firms, said late
on Friday its creditors had applied to a Hainan court for the
company to be placed in bankruptcy and restructured.
Hainan Airlines, HNA Infrastructure and CCOOP on Saturday
disclosed a total of $9.6 billion had been embezzled by
shareholders and other related parties. It did not give further
details on who the shareholders were.
"Fundamentally a bigger but very old story at play - if you
expand your biz by borrowing money ... you better have the money
to pay for all this," Fraser Howie, an independent commentator
and author of books about China's financial system, said.
Noting China's past history of acquisitive conglomerates, he
said: "Every one of them has been dismembered, dismantled and
restricted to varying degrees. That type of companies is gone
and not coming back."
Beijing has been putting more pressure in recent years on
opaque corporate structures, excess debt and deals it sees as
overly aggressive as it tried to control capital outflows and
keep its economy on an even keel.
While the scope of HNA's restructuring was not immediately
clear, some bankers don't expect a commercial sale process to be
launched for its main businesses including Hainan Airlines,
which they said were likely to be merged with a state airline.
HNA began selling many of its trophy assets three years ago
to focus on its airlines and tourism businesses, after its
massive spending drew scrutiny from China's central government
and other overseas regulators.
In recent years, it sold assets such as airport services
company Swissport and electronics distributors Ingram Micro. The
COVID-19 pandemic, however, put pressure on the airline industry
and worsened its liquidity woes.
