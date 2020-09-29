Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's factory activity accelerates at solid pace in September on boost from overseas demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 11:48pm EDT
Employee works on a production line manufacturing steel structures at a factory in Huzhou

China's factory activity extended solid growth in September, twin surveys showed, as the nation's crucial exports engine revved up on improving overseas demand and underlined a steady economic recovery from the coronavirus shock.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 51.5 in September from 51.0 in August, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction for the seventh month.

Analysts had expected it to pick up slightly to 51.2.

A private survey, also released on the day, painted a similar picture of the manufacturing sector gaining momentum backed by stronger overseas demand.

China's vast industrial sector is steadily returning to the levels seen before the pandemic paralysed huge swathes of the economy, as pent-up demand, stimulus-driven infrastructure expansion and surprisingly resilient exports propel a recovery.

The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, also showed the sub-index for new export orders stood at 50.8 in September, improving from 49.1 a month earlier and snapping eight months of declines.

The signs of stronger overseas demand were also highlighted in the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index(PMI), which focuses more on small and export-oriented firms. Its gauge for new export orders rose at the fastest pace in over three years.

Recently, economic indicators ranging from trade to producer prices have all suggested a further pick up in the industrial sector. Profits at China's industrial firms extended robust growth in August to the fourth month, official data showed on Sunday.

Domestic demand also shows signs of broadening, with industrial output accelerating the most in eight months in August and retail sales growing for the first time this year.

Adding to the demand recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump, the official PMI showed activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in September.

"[W]e are entering a period of above trend growth, which should help absorb the remaining slack in the labour market and allow for some policy tightening next year," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, in a note to clients.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

Yet, even as China emerges from the pandemic in fairly stable shape, many expect the road ahead to be bumpy.

China's economy, which grew 3.2% in the second quarter year-on-year, is set to expand 2.2% this year - the weakest in over three decades.

A sub-index for employment in the official PMI improved slightly but remained in contractionary territory. It stood at 49.6 in September from 49.4 the month before, indicating the pressure on jobs and keeping policymakers primed for more support measures.

Moreover, a growing rift between China and the United States over trade, technology and a range of other issues have analysts warning about risks to the outlook. Tensions between the two countries are expected to escalate further ahead of the U.S. Presidential election in November, which some China observers say could undercut the recovery.

"Although overall manufacturing demand has improved, the industry has recovered unevenly," said Zhao Qinghe, an official at the NBS, in comments accompanying the data, noting weaknesses in demand for clothing and wood processing manufacturing in particular.

"In addition, the global epidemic has not yet been fully and effectively controlled, and there are still uncertain factors in China's imports and exports."

By Gabriel Crossley

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA ENTERPRISE COMPANY LIMITED 0.51% 3.94 End-of-day quote.-15.27%
FORTRESS BIOTECH, INC. -1.02% 3.9 Delayed Quote.51.75%
GABRIEL HOLDING A/S -0.73% 680 Delayed Quote.-13.94%
NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.48% 2.11 Delayed Quote.-17.25%
NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP. -2.92% 1.33 Delayed Quote.-47.31%
SENIOR PLC 3.32% 45.4 Delayed Quote.-73.74%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.37% 26.97 Delayed Quote.20.42%
UNITED, INC. 1.57% 1484 End-of-day quote.6.99%
V TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.55% 4600 End-of-day quote.-17.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28aANALYSTS' VIEW : Investors react to first Trump-Biden election debate
RE
12:27aLarge Norway oilfield to shut as workers go on strike
RE
12:21aS&p 500 futures extend losses, fall 0.85% in asia
RE
12:19aOil extends losses as rising COVID-19 cases fuel demand concerns
RE
12:18aChina data lifts Asian stocks but caution returns after chaotic debate
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aGALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Drilling Update     30 September 2020
PU
12:11aChina data lifts Asian stocks but caution returns after chaotic debate
RE
12:01aNorway oil strike could cut output by some 470,000 barrels of oil per day, the norwegian oil and gas association says
RE
12:01aDavid Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 bln a year to protect nature
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Canada lawyers asks judge to keep Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case 'on the straig..
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
4REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : says its COVID-19 treatment reduces viral levels, impr..
5FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. : FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group