China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity
contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from
COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups
and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey
showed on Sunday.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers' Index (PMI)
fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2 in June, below the 50-point mark
that separates contraction from growth, the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected it to improve to
50.4.
"The level of economic prosperity in China has fallen, the
foundation for recovery still needs consolidation," NBS senior
statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement on the bureau
website.
Continued contraction in the oil, coal and metal smelting
industries was one of the main factors pulling down the July
manufacturing PMI, he said.
The reading was the lowest in three months, with sub-indexes
for output, new orders and employment all contracting.
Chinese manufacturers continue to wrestle with high raw
material prices, which are squeezing profit margins, as the
export outlook remains clouded with fears of a global recession.
Weak demand has constrained recovery, Bruce Pang, chief
economist and head of research at Jones Lang Lasalle Inc, said
in a research note. "Q3 growth may face greater challenges than
expected, as recovery is slow and fragile."
The official non-manufacturing PMI in July fell to 53.8 from
54.7 in June. The official composite PMI, which includes
manufacturing and services, fell to 52.5 from 54.1.
China's economy barely grew in the second quarter amid
widespread lockdowns, and top leaders recently signalled their
strict zero-COVID policy would remain a top priority.
Policymakers are prepared to miss their GDP target of
"around 5.5%" for this year, state media reported after a
high-level meeting of the ruling Communist Party.
Beijing's decision to drop mention of the growth target has
doused speculation that the authorities would roll out massive
stimulus measures, as they often have in previous downturns.
Capital Economics says that policy restraint, along with the
constant threat of more lockdowns and weak consumer confidence,
is likely to make China's economic recovery more drawn-out.
FALTERING RECOVERY
After a rebound in June, the recovery in the world's
second-biggest economy has faltered as COVID flare-ups led to
tightening curbs on activity in some cities, while the once
mighty property market lurches from crisis to crisis.
Chinese manufacturers are also still wrestling with high raw
material prices, which are squeezing profit margins, and the
export outlook is being clouded by fears of a global recession.
China's southern megacity of Shenzhen has vowed to "mobilise
all resources" to curb a slowly spreading COVID outbreak,
ordering strict implementation of testing and temperature
checks, and lockdowns for COVID-hit buildings.
The port city of Tianjin, home to factories linked to Boeing
and Volkswagen, and other areas tightened curbs
this month to fight new outbreaks.
According to World Economics, the lockdown measures had some
impact on 41% of Chinese companies in July, though its index of
manufacturing business confidence rose significantly from 50.2
in June to 51.7 in July.
