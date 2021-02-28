Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February, misses expectations: official PMI

02/28/2021 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing face masks work at a factory of the component maker SMC during a government organised tour of its facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity expanded in February at a slower pace than a month earlier, hitting the lowest level since last May and missing market expectations after brief COVID-19-related disruptions earlier in the year.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 50.6 from 51.3 in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Analysts had expected it to decline to 51.1.

Chinese factory activity normally goes dormant during the Lunar New Year break as workers return to their home towns. This year, the government appealed to workers to remain local to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Generally, China's economic recovery has been gathering pace due to robust exports, pent-up demand and government stimulus.

The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, showed the sub-index for new export orders was 48.8 in February compared with 50.2 in January, slipping back into contraction after months boosted by overseas demand.

A sub-index for activity among small firms stood at 48.3 in February versus 49.4 a month earlier.

A sub-index for employment in the official PMI stood at 48.1 in February, down from January's 48.4 as firms laid off more workers and at a faster pace.

China's factory gate prices rose on year in January for the first time in a year, as months of strong manufacturing growth pushed raw material costs higher.

China eked out 2.3% economic growth last year. This year, the government may avoid setting a growth target for fear of provincial economies feeling pressured to take on more debt, policy sources previously told Reuters.

China will reinforce policy support for foreign trade and ensure the smooth operation of supply chains, its new commerce minister said earlier this week.

In the services sector, activity expanded for the 11th consecutive month but at a slower pace.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Additional reporting by Colin Qian; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12aSoccer-Chinese football in disarray as champions Jiangsu FC cease operations
RE
03:12aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Palestinian Producer Price Index, January, 01/2021
PU
02:28aCHINA'S FACTORY ACTIVITY EXPANDS AT A SLOWER PACE IN FEBRUARY, MISSES EXPECTATIONS : official PMI
RE
02:15aGrowth in China's services sector slows in February -official PMI
RE
02:05aChina's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February -official PMI
RE
02:05aChina feb official composite pmi at 51.6
RE
02:05aChina feb official services pmi at 51.4 vs 52.8 in jan
RE
02:04aChina feb official manufacturing pmi at 50.6 (reuters poll 51.1, prev month 51.3)
RE
02:02aMaharashtra Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture - P160408
PU
02:02aUttarakhand Workforce Development Project - P154525
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Thailand starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign
3NOVAVAX, INC. : FACTBOX-Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S.
4China Got Its Economy Growing Again, but a Shortfall in Babies Will Be Harder to Fix
5Soccer-Chinese football in disarray as champions Jiangsu FC cease operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ