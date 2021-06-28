Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's factory activity seen growing at a slower pace in June - Reuters poll

06/28/2021 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Employees work on a production line manufacturing metal parts for furniture at a factory in Hangzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese factory activity likely expanded at a slower pace in June, hit by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the major export province of Guangdong, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, though quick containment indicates economic disruption is easing.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is likely to ease to 50.8 in June from 51 in May, showed the median forecast of 32 economists polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity on a monthly basis.

"The key drag would be COVID disruption on Shenzhen ports, accounting for about 7% of national exports, which has led to slower container throughput growth," said analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note to clients.

"This could weigh down national exports by 3-4 percentage points, and thus drag the pace of production in mid- to downstream sectors. Meanwhile, construction activity likely slowed amid higher raw material prices."

More than 150 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Guangdong province, a manufacturing and exporting hub in southern China, since the latest wave of cases struck in late May, prompting local governments to step up prevention and control efforts that have curbed port processing capacity.

But port congestion is easing, with Shenzhen's Yantian Port, which had been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, resuming full capacity on Saturday, state media reported. Guangdong has not reported any COVID-19 cases in six days.

Chinese exporters, which have defied expectations of a slowdown since the beginning of the pandemic, are grappling with a global shortage of semiconductors, high raw material costs and sky-rocketing shipping fees as a surge in global demand for Chinese goods stretches global shipping capacity.

Chinese officials have said they would curb any unreasonable increases in commodity prices. The state planner has launched investigations into the coal, iron ore and fertiliser markets.

Meanwhile, at China's industrial firms, profit growth slowed again in May, official data showed on Sunday, as surging raw material prices squeezed margins and weighed on factory activity.

The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, and its sister survey on the services sector, will both be released on Wednesday.

The private Caixin manufacturing PMI will be published on Thursday. Analysts expect the headline reading will slip slightly to 51.8 from May's 52.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10aAustralia shares end flat as Sydney lockdown disrupts travel
RE
03:09aChina to buy pork for state reserves to support prices
RE
03:08aQatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche jumbo bond sale
RE
03:07aTENCENT  : Philippines' Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent
RE
03:04aSouth Korea upgrades 2021 growth outlook to 11-year-high, plans to create new jobs
RE
03:03aChina administered total of 1.186 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of June 27
RE
03:03aChina administered total of 1.186 bln doses of covid-19 vaccines as of june 27 - health authority
RE
03:01aUK's JD Sports to buy 80% stake in Spanish online retailer Deporvillage for $167 million
RE
03:00aS.korea to use upcoming supplementary budget to create more than 150,000 jobs - finance ministry
RE
03:00aS.korea finance ministry sharply upgrades 2021 growth to 11-year high of 4.2% from previous forecast of 3.2%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers
2Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
3THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES : Indian shares edge lower as tech losses outweigh gai..
4Didi's $4 billion IPO order books to close Monday - sources
5Macron rolls out red carpet to JPMorgan, global CEOs in post-Brexit push

HOT NEWS