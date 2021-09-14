China's factory, consumer sectors stumble on COVID-19 disruptions

* Factory output rises at slowest pace since July 2020
* Retail sales takes big hit, with growth lowest since Aug
2020
* Fixed-asset investment rises slower than expected
BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China's factory and retail
sectors faltered in August with output and sales growth hitting
one-year lows as fresh coronavirus outbreaks and supply
disruptions threatened the country's impressive economic
recovery.
Industrial production rose 5.3% in August from a year
earlier, narrowing from an increase of 6.4% in July and marking
the weakest pace since July 2020, data from the National Bureau
of Statistics showed on Wednesday. Output growth missed the 5.8%
increase tipped by analysts.
Consumer spending also took a big hit from rising local
COVID-19 cases and floods with sales rising only 2.5% in August
from a year ago, much lower than the forecast 7.0% rise and the
slowest clip since August last year.
"Recent economic data reflected the overall demand is still
weak in the economy, vulnerable to sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks,
but some sectors have been overheated, judging from the
persistently high commodity prices," said Nie Wen,
Shanghai-based economist at Hwabao Trust.
"Policymakers will face a dilemma in terms of how to respond
to a situation like this."
Supply chain bottlenecks, semiconductor shortages, curbs on
high-polluting industries and the crackdown on the property
sector have disrupted activity in the world's second-biggest
economy.
China's vehicle sales slid in July for a third consecutive
month, partly driven by the global auto chip
shortages.
Some steel producers in China's Jiangsu, Fujian and Yunnan
provinces were told by the government to cut production as the
country aims to curb industrial pollution.
The Chinese economy made a remarkably strong revival from
last year's coronavirus-led slump, but momentum has slowed over
the past few months, raising expectations that policymakers may
need to roll out more support to help a struggling economy.
Social restrictions due to the COVID-19 Delta variant in
several provinces have hit the catering, transportation,
accommodation and entertainment industries.
China's services activity slumped into contraction in
August, a private-sector survey showed, as restrictions to curb
COVID-19 once again closed shopping malls and many businesses in
parts of the country.
KFC operator Yum China Holdings Inc said
on Tuesday its adjusted operating profit would take a 50% to 60%
hit in the third quarter as the spread of the Delta variant in
China closed restaurant and "sharply reduced sales."
"We had been expecting services activity to rebound strongly
in September as the virus situation was back under control,"
said Julian Evans-Pritchard, Senior China Economist at Capital
Economics. However, he added fresh outbreaks in the southern
Fujian province may hold back the recovery.
FOCUS SHIFTS TO PROPERTY
China's property investment in August rose 0.3% from a year
ago, the slowest pace in 18 months, while growth in new home
prices eased an eight-month low, as an official crackdown on
speculative purchases hit demand.
Evans-Pritchard said while near-term virus-linked
disruptions should prove temporary, the property sector curbs
and slowing exports could weigh on longer-term growth.
Fixed asset investment grew 8.9% in January-August from the
same period a year ago, compared with a 9.0% rise tipped by a
Reuters poll and a 10.3% increase in January-July.
Analysts are expecting China to quicken spending on
infrastructure projects later this year.
(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Gabriel Crossley and Stella Qiu;
