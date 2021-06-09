Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's factory gate prices see fastest growth since 2008, adding to global inflation pressures

06/09/2021 | 05:04am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road during the Labour Day holiday in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May, driven by surging commodity prices, adding to global price pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalise growth following the COVID-19-induced slump.

Investors are increasingly worried that pandemic-driven stimulus measures could supercharge global inflation and force central banks to tighten policy, potentially curbing the recovery.

China's producer price index (PPI) increased 9.0% from a low base a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, driven by significant price increases in crude oil, iron ore and non-ferrous metals.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 8.5% after a 6.8% increase in April.

Consumer prices saw their biggest year-on-year increase in eight months but came in below expectations and remained well below the government's official 3% target. The surge in PPI has yet to feed through to consumer inflation, meaning the People's Bank of China is unlikely to worry for now.

"Producer price inflation is probably close to a peak...we don't expect (consumer price inflation) to rise much above 2% in the coming quarters. As such, (the data) is unlikely to trigger any shift in monetary policy," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

Nie Wen, chief economist at Hwabao Trust, also said PPI would likely peak soon but added:

"The worry is PPI may hover at an elevated level for an extended period of time, which would create economic headaches if mid- or downstream firms fail to absorb higher costs."

COMMODITY PRICES

On a monthly basis, the PPI rose 1.6%, up from a 0.9% uptick in April.

Coal-fired power plants also stocked up on thermal coal to meet surging electricity demand during the summer peak, resulting in a 10.6% month-on-month increase in prices in the coal mining and washing sector, up from 2.8% the previous month, said Dong Lijuan, senior statistician at the NBS.

Prices for commodities including coal, steel, iron ore and copper, which affect the PPI, have surged this year, fuelled by post-lockdown recoveries in demand and ample global liquidity.

Higher commodity prices and low bases last year could further drive up China's producer price inflation in the second and third quarters, China's central bank has said.

Chinese policymakers have pledged to take measures to cool red hot commodity prices and prevent them being passed on to consumers, while the state planner has said China will strengthen price controls of iron ore, copper, corn and other commodities.

NBS data also showed China's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3% in May in annual terms, up from a 0.9% gain in April but lower than the 1.6% forecast in the Reuters poll.

Food inflation rose 0.3% in May from a year earlier on higher prices for freshwater fish and eggs, despite still falling pork prices. That compared with a 0.7% drop in food prices in April.

Non-food prices, including airfares, gasoline and diesel prices, accelerated to 5.5%, likely bolstered by China's Labour Day Holiday at the start of May.

On a monthly basis, rising factory input costs have started to be passed onto consumers in the sales of fridges, televisions, laptops, construction materials and summer clothes, but their price gains remained mild, NBS's Dong said.

China's economy has seen a strong rebound from a coronavirus-induced slump early last year, growing a record 18.3% in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32aCorn eases on firm dollar, U.S. dryness curbs losses
RE
12:31aEQS-NEWS  : Global Investment Bank Announces Global Business Summit Asia 2021
DJ
12:30aCopper rises on supply woes, firm demand outlook; China price curb fears weigh
RE
12:25aCOINBASE GLOBAL  : Leading crypto exchanges scout entry into India despite potential ban
RE
12:25aA GREATER FOCUS ON THE PRIVATE SECTOR REQUIRED TO PIVOT SRI LANKA'S DEVELOPMENT TRAJECTORY : IFC Asia and Pacific Vice President
PU
12:20aIndian shares open higher on financials, healthcare boost
RE
12:20aThai parliament debates bill on $16 billion borrowing to counter virus outbreak
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aGold holds steady as spotlight shifts to U.S. data, ECB meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises for second day on signs of strong fuel demand recovery
2Dollar teeters as inflation test looms
3World stocks near record high, U.S. bond yields near 1-month low
4CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. : Clover Health shares surge as 'meme stock' rally expands
5U.S. to work with allies to secure electric vehicle metals

HOT NEWS