Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's factory growth likely cooled slightly in October - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 12:37am EDT
Worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity likely expanded at a slightly slower pace in October, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as the economy extends a steady recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to fall slightly to 51.3 in October from September's 51.5, according to the median forecast of 23 economists polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity on a monthly basis.

China's vast industrial sector is steadily returning to the levels seen before the pandemic paralysed huge swathes of the economy early this year, though the global outlook is dimming as many Western countries battle still rising COVID-19 infections and go back into virus lockdowns.

Profits at China's industrial firms rose for the fifth straight month in September, although they slipped from the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday.

Pent-up demand, stimulus-driven infrastructure and surprisingly resilient exports have propelled the manufacturing rebound. Consumption, although hit hard earlier in the year, has also recovered in the third quarter.

With a boost in overseas seasonal demand, China may continue to see significant export growth in the fourth quarter, said Zhu Xun, an analyst at Huatai Securities, in a note.

"China possess(es) the only supply chain that can fulfil the upcoming Christmas shopping season orders under the current conditions," said Zhu.

The economy grew a weaker-than-expected 4.9% in the third quarter year-on-year. It is expected to expand around 2% for the full year - the weakest in over three decades but still much stronger than other major economies.

The pandemic has been largely controlled in the world's second largest economy, although a local outbreak has emerged in the western region of Xinjiang.

The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, and its sister survey on the services sector, will both be released on Oct. 31.

The private Caixin manufacturing PMI will be published on Nov. 2. The Caixin services PMI survey will be out on Nov. 4.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/28Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
RE
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street sinks 3%, Dow at late July lows as pandemic surges
RE
10/28Gold slides on dollar rally as U.S. stimulus remains elusive
RE
10/28World Bank sanctions Chinese engineering firms in Zambian power project
RE
10/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/28Ghana government in talks to takeover AirtelTigo shares
RE
10/28GE's shares soar as earnings recover from pandemic lows
RE
10/28Zambia wins deferral on China Development Bank loan repayments
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Record U.S. third-quarter growth expected; healing from COVID-19 still a long way
4Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
5DOW JONES 30 : Wall Street sinks 3%, Dow at late July lows as pandemic surges
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group