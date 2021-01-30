China's factory recovery slows in Jan as COVID-19 returns

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity grew at
the slowest pace in five months in January, hit by a wave of
domestic coronavirus infections, but still in line with the
ongoing recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI)
fell to 51.3 in January from 51.9 in December, the National
Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Sunday.
It remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth
from contraction on a monthly basis, but was below the 51.6
expected in a Reuters poll of analyst forecasts.
In January, mainland China reported more than 2,000 local
cases of the coronavirus. While the number was small compared
with other countries, authorities were concerned about
transmission risks during the Lunar New Year travel rush - the
world's biggest annual human migration spanning 40 days from
January to February.
During the month several large cities were locked down with
tens of millions tested for COVID-19, interrupting factory
activity and weighing on the services sector, including
logistics and transportation.
"The recent localised epidemic has had a certain impact on
the production and operation of some enterprises, and the
overall expansion of the manufacturing industry has slowed,"
said Zhao Qinghe, an official at the statistics bureau.
"The period before and after the Lunar New Year is also
traditionally an off-season for the country's manufacturing
industry," Zhao said in an accompanying statement.
The new coronavirus outbreak, mostly in the north, is
expected to be a temporary restraining factor while China's vast
industrial sector continues to find strength in resilient export
demand.
The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and
state-owned firms, showed the sub-index for new export orders
stood at 50.2, expanding for the fifth straight month, though
down from 51.3 in December.
Economic indicators ranging from trade to producer prices
all suggest a further pickup in the industrial sector.
A sub-index for small firm activity stood at 49.4 in
January, up from December's 48.8.
China's gross domestic product grew 2.3% on year in 2020,
making it the only major economy in the world to dodge a
contraction last year as many nations struggled to contain the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The central bank will extend the country's monetary policy
support for economic growth with a focus on maximising
employment to help boost consumption, Governor Yi Gang said last
week.
In the services sector, activity expanded for the 11th
straight month, the statistics bureau said, albeit at a slower
clip, weighed by the latest COVID-19 outbreaks.
