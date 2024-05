SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - China's first batch of ultra-long special treasury bonds jumped more than 13% on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on the trading debut, triggering a trading suspension.

The exchange said in a statement that trading of the bonds had been suspended for half an hour until 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) because of "abnormal fluctuations," urging investors to be rational. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)