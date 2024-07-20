       SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - China's total fuel oil imports slipped 11% in
the first half of 2024, data showed on Saturday, amid a backdrop of weak refining
margins and poor fuel demand. 
    The imports totalled 11.95 million metric tons, or about 75.88 million barrels,
data from the General Administration of Customs showed. 
    Chinese refiners typically purchase fuel oil as a refining feedstock, with
imports surging to a decade high in 2023 after independent refineries boosted
purchases of discounted oil blended from Russian barrels. 
    Buying has cooled off this year, however, with monthly imports sliding towards
the end of the second quarter. 
    June imports totalled 1.49 million metric tons, 31% lower than May and 45% down
from a year earlier, according to General Administration of Customs data. 
    Higher crude prices and weaker refined fuel demand have weighed on refining
margins and dampened appetite for feedstocks.
    The import volumes included purchases under ordinary trade, which are subject to
import duty and consumption tax, as well as imports into bonded storage. 
    Meanwhile, fuel oil export volumes for bunkering totalled 9.05 million tons in
the first half of 2024, down 8.3% from the same period in 2023.  
    The decline in exports emerged despite a global uptrend in marine fuel demand
following shipping disruptions in the Red Sea. 
    The exports are measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying
international routes. 
    The tables below show China's fuel oil exports and imports in metric tons. The
exports section largely captures China's low sulphur oil bunkering sales along its
coast. 
    
 Exports       Bonded storage    m/m %       y/y %
 (2024)        trade             change      change
 January       1,674,002         11%         33%
 February      1,173,447         -30%        -24%
 March         1,315,242         12%         -32%
 April         1,636,457         24%         20%
 May           1,660,323         1%          -10%
 June *        1,586,814         -4%         -18%
 Imports       Ordinary       Bonded storage    Total         m/m %        y/y %
 (2024)        trade          trade                           change       change
 January       737,451        1,414,318         2,151,769     5%           78%
 February      599,867        842,089           1,441,956     -33%         -18%
 March         727,674        1,250,129         1,977,803     37%          -19%
 April         725,664        2,207,164         2,932,828     48%          10%
 May           592,343        1,561,447         2,153,790     -27%         -19%
 June *        498,481        991,808           1,490,289     -31%         -45%
    
(Figures are based on latest available data at the time of publishing, and may be
subject to revision by China customs at a later date)        
(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil conversion)     

 (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore and Siyi Liu in Beijing; Editing by Miral
Fahmy and Tom Hogue)