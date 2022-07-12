China's foreign trade faces instabilities and uncertainties: customs official
07/12/2022 | 10:23pm EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign trade still faces instabilities and uncertain factors even as trade growth in May and June reversed the declining trend in April, said Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the General Administration of Customs, during a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday.
Foreign trade is expected to achieve stable growth thanks to government support, Li said.
