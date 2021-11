BEIJING - China's total imports and exports expanded 22.2 percent year-on- year to 31.67 trillion yuan ($4.89 trillion) in the first 10 months of 2021, official data showed on Nov 7.

The figure marked an increase of 23.4 percent from the pre-epidemic level in 2019, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Both exports and imports continued double-digit growth in the first 10 months of the year, surging 22.5 percent and 21.8 percent from a year earlier, respectively.

In October alone, the country's imports and exports rose 17.8 percent year-on- year, but 5.6 percent slower than September, the data showed.