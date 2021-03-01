China's furtive bitcoin trade heats up again, worrying regulators

SHANGHAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's 300% price surge
since October has revived China's grey market in cryptocurrency
trading, putting regulators on alert over financial risks and
capital outflows as volatility spikes.
China shut down its local cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017,
smothering a speculative market that had accounted for 90% of
global bitcoin trading.
Onshore investors now trade bitcoin on platforms owned by
Chinese exchanges that have relocated overseas, including Huobi
and OKEx. Once-dormant Chinese trading chatrooms on social media
have become busier.
"I've come to look for investment opportunities," said Paris
Chang, who opened an account last month at cryptocurrency
exchange Binance.
Brushing aside worries over the volatility and the recent
sell-off, he said: "This market is for the big hearts."
China-focused cryptocurrency exchanges are not licensed on
the mainland, but individuals can easily open accounts and trade
online if they upload details of their Chinese identity cards.
Exchanges such as Binance and MXC bar the use of yuan and
only allow trading between cryptocurrency pairs, such as bitcoin
versus the dollar-linked stablecoin tether (USDT).
But Chinese investors can use peer-to-peer markets to buy
USDT using yuan, with payment made via bank cards or online
transfers. This process does not violate Chinese laws.
But Chinese individuals appear to be moving capital overseas
under official quotas to obtain their USDT, under the guise of
making medical or other legitimate purchases, a regulatory
source told Reuters. The loophole allows investors to get around
China's strict capital controls.
China's securities market watchdog told its regional bureaux
last week to adopt tighter oversight of cryptocurrency trading,
said the source, who has direct knowledge of the matter but is
not authorised to speak to the media.
He added that overseas-registered exchanges are outside
Beijing's remit.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) did not
respond to an emailed request for comment.
Huang Mengqi, a lawyer at Beijing DHH Law Firm, said
regulators' inability to govern offshore cryptocurrency
exchanges could blind them to potential risks.
"You cannot stop people from trading bitcoin, because
Chinese law recognises the value of virtual assets. Anything
with value should be allowed to change hands," Huang said.
The absence of data and investor information on those
exchanges, however, complicates China's anti-money laundering
efforts and blunts the effectiveness of capital controls, the
lawyer said.
In 2020, $17.5 billion worth of digital assets flowed out of
Chinese exchanges to foreign venues, 53% more than in the
previous year, suggesting a rise in capital flight out of China,
consultancy PeckShield said in its anti-money laundering report.
Changhao Jiang, co-founder and CTO of Cobo, a Chinese
cryptocurrency custodian and digital wallet provider, saw a jump
in business this year.
"China remains a very big market for cryptocurrencies," said
Jiang, whose firm's mission is to "make it easy to own and use
cryptocurrencies."
