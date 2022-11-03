China's gas consumption may post first fall in 20 years - state energy officials

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's 2022 natural gas
consumption may post the first decline in two decades amid a
struggling economy, with demand this winter set to rise more
modestly than in previous years, state energy officials said on
Thursday.
Total gas demand is likely to fall 1% this year to 363.6
billion cubic metres, said Li Jianping, a researcher with China
National Offshore Oil Company, which will mark the first annual
decline since at least 2002.
Gas consumption this winter is pegged at between 168 to
190 billion cubic metres, a wide range forecast due to
uncertainties over weather conditions and economic recovery,
officials told a seminar hosted by state-backed Chongqing Gas
Exchange that is live streamed.
China is set to hand back to Japan this year its title as
the world's largest importer of liquefied natural gas as
protracted COVID-19 curbs and high import costs hampered demand,
easing the pressure on tight global supplies amid the Ukraine
crisis.
While slashing high-priced LNG imports, companies are set to
ramp up domestic production, fill up gas storage facilities and
increase imports of cheaper pipeline gas from Russia and Central
Asia.
"Our winter supply policy is stabilizing piped gas imports
from Central Asia, boosting volumes from Russia and increasing
domestic production," said Li Wei, a gas market executive with
top state giant PetroChina.
The firm, the country's largest gas producer and importer,
has secured 109.5 billion cubic metres of supplies for this
winter, including 59 bcm from domestic fields, Li said.
Li Wei predicted China's winter gas use at a higher range of
187-190 bcm.
The supply pool of 109.5 bcm - which includes domestic
production and imports -- compared with 106.2 bcm the previous
winter, representing a modest increase of 3%, down from 8%
growth recorded in the 2021 winter over 2020.
Zhao Kui, a gas marketing executive at Sinopec Corp, said
Sinopec is pumping at full capacity from its main fields --
Yuanba and Puguang-- in southwestern Sichuan basin after
completing regular maintenance.
Sinopec is also replenishing LNG inventories at two large
import terminals in Tianjin and Qingdao with storage levels at
80% or above by mid-November, Li added.
China has so far established gas storage capacity of 26 bcm,
equivalent to 7% of total demand, to cope with peak winter
heating demand, said Li Jianping, the CNOOC researcher.
Companies have also set up contingency plans to cut supplies
to the so-called "disreputable users" - mostly industrial and
commercial users -- to prioritise residential consumers during
cold spells, officials said.
