Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's gas output to surpass 186 billion cubic meters

12/27/2020 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - The output of natural gas in China is likely to reach over 186 billion cubic meters this year, said an official with the National Energy Administration.

China has seen its annual natural gas output increase by more than 10 billion cubic meters for four consecutive years, said Zhang Jianhua, head of the administration.

The country's crude oil production will come to 194 million metric tons this year, with large scale exploitation of unconventional oil and gas resources becoming new growth points, Zhang said.

China will also steadily expand the scale of natural gas reserves and improve the production, supply, storage, and selling of the resource, according to Zhang.

To meet the target, the country will actively promote the construction of large gas storage facilities in several regions in the country.

China will continuously increase its efforts in exploring and developing oil and gas. Meanwhile, it will make significant progress in promoting clean heating in the northern part of China during the winter, he said.

Non-fossil energy accounted for 15.8 percent of total energy consumption in China, according to Zhang.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:08:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:48pAT&T : Nashville Bombing May Have Targeted AT&T Building, Mayor Says -- Update
DJ
03:43pDGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release -2-
DJ
03:43pDGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
03:19pBORR DRILLING : Appointment of Magnus Vaaler as CFO
PU
03:17pCINEPLEX : Notice of Confirmed Case of COVID-19 at Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa
PU
03:15pBritain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week
RE
03:13pTEXAF S A : Opening of Petit Pont
PU
03:12pJACK MA : China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
RE
03:11pBritain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week
RE
03:11pAES TIETÊ ENERGIA S A : Material Fact - MS and Santos Wind Complexes Acquisition Agreement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2S&P 500 : 'Santa Claus rally' threatened by COVID-19 resurgence, Georgia elections
3Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently - minister
4TESLA, INC. : Investors Double Down on Stocks, Pushing Margin Debt to Record
5Covid Upended Americans' Finances, Just Not in the Ways We Expected

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ