China's graft watchdog rebukes 'mukbang' binge-eating, drinking videos

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - China's corruption watchdog
has called on online video-sharing platforms to take action
against "mukbang" shows, in which people livestream themselves
eating - or drinking - excessively, saying such content
encourages food waste.
Mukbang videos originated in South Korea and are
increasingly popular in China, but they have faced sharp
criticism from state media and regulatory crackdowns -
especially since President Xi Jinping launched a campaign to
curb food wastage last year.
The country's graft watchdog, the Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection (CCDI), said video-hosting platforms
should strengthen their supervision, stop and remove
inappropriate broadcasts and block the accounts of offenders.
Punishments for people uploading such content should also be
toughened, the commission said in an article posted on its
website on Saturday, noting that binge drinking videos have
become more popular following a clampdown on heavy eating
streams.
"Behaviour such as 'heavy drinking videos' not only damages
the physical health of the presenters and causes food waste, but
also promotes an ugly mentality and seriously harms the healthy
ecology of the industry," it said.
The watchdog said some people uploading mukbang videos were
earning as much as 3,000 yuan ($458) in pledges by fans.
China cracked down on "inappropriate" content on the
video-sharing website Kuaishou in 2018, suspending the account
of one user known as Hebei Pangzai, who regularly shared videos
of himself drinking copious amounts of beer to his 400,000
followers. He now shares videos on Twitter.
($1 = 6.5522 yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway
Editing by Helen Popper)