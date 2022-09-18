China's grain, pork and sugar imports in August 2022

The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in August was released earlier this month.

Commodity August % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y

2022(tonnes

)

Corn 1.8 mln -44.4% 16.93 mln -20.9%

Wheat 530,000 -25.4% 6.25 mln -10.1%

Barley 250,000 -63.8% 4.05 mln -43.0%

Sorghum 670,000 -17.7% 8.01 mln 19.4%

Pork 140,000 -50.0% 1.07 mln -63.6%

Sugar 680,000 35.8% 2.73 mln -8.1%

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)