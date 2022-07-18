China's grain, pork and sugar imports in June 2022

The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in June was released earlier this month.

Commodity June % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y

2022(tonnes

)

Corn 2.21 mln -38.2% 13.59 mln -11.1%

Wheat 520,000 -31.3% 4.94 mln -7.8%

Barley 440,000 -56.3% 3.77 mln -33.4%

Sorghum 930,000 -14.9% 6.02 mln 25.7%

Pork 120,000 -64.2% 800,000 -65.1%

Sugar 140,000 -66.7% 1.76 mln -13.1%

(Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Blair)