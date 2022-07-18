China's grain, pork and sugar imports in June 2022

The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in June was released earlier this month.
Commodity June % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y
2022(tonnes
)
Corn 2.21 mln -38.2% 13.59 mln -11.1%
Wheat 520,000 -31.3% 4.94 mln -7.8%
Barley 440,000 -56.3% 3.77 mln -33.4%
Sorghum 930,000 -14.9% 6.02 mln 25.7%
Pork 120,000 -64.2% 800,000 -65.1%
Sugar 140,000 -66.7% 1.76 mln -13.1%
(Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Blair)