China's imports of Russian coal rise 22% due to cheaper cargoes

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - China's coal imports from
Russia rose 22% in June from a month ago despite a decline in
its total coal purchases, as traders were drawn to discounted
cargoes following western sanctions on Moscow over the war in
Ukraine.
The world's biggest consumer of the fossil fuel brought in
6.12 million tonnes of coal from Russia last month, data from
the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.
That compares with 5.01 million tonnes in May and 5.24
million tonnes in June 2021.
China has been increasing coal imports from Russia since
March, when global coal prices soared to record highs but
Russian cargoes were traded at steep discounts as western allies
weaned themselves away from doing business with Moscow after
Russia attacked Ukraine.
Beijing has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine,
which the Kremlin has called a "special operation".
Prices for Russian coal with heating value at 6,000
kilocalories stand at around $173-$176 a tonne, compared to more
than $400 a tonne for benchmark Newcastle coal.
However, China's appetite for imported coal - even Russian
cargoes - has been curbed by lower domestic prices due to
Beijing's COVID-19 lockdowns that have driven down demand.
Arrivals of Indonesian coal, mostly cheap and low-quality
thermal coal with heating value below 3,800 kcal, were 9.6
million tonnes in June, down from 12.4 million tonnes in May and
down 43.5% from a year ago, customs data showed.
China's customs data showed zero coal shipment from
Australia in June.
Shares of Australian coal miners have jumped after talk of
China ending its unofficial ban on imports of Australian coal,
in place since October 2020, intensified.
Meanwhile, China's coal exports, mainly anthracite, reached
517,842 tonnes, the highest level since March 2020, as traders
sought to profit from widening spreads between domestic and
international prices.
Prices of Chinese coal with 5,500 kcal are capped by Beijing
at around 1,200 yuan ($177.93) a tonne.
($1 = 6.7441 Chinese yuan renminbi)
