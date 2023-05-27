BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms fell 20.6% in the first four months of 2023 from a year earlier, official data showed on Saturday, as companies continued to struggle with margin pressures and soft demand amid a faltering economic recovery.

The fall followed a 21.4% profit decline in the January-March period, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.89 million) from their main operations. ($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Ella Cao and Bernard Orr; Editing by Kim Coghill)