China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - Profit growth at China's
industrial firms slowed again in May as surging raw material
prices squeezed margins and weighed on factory activity.
Profits at China's industrial firms rose 36.4% in May from a
year earlier to 829.92 billion yuan ($128.58 billion) official
data showed on Sunday.
That was a slowdown from the 57% surge reported in April,
according to National Bureau of Statistics.
The world's second-largest economy has largely recovered
from disruptions caused by COVID-19, but it faces new challenges
such as elevated raw material costs and global supply chain
crunches. Officials warn that China's recovery remains uneven.
Imbalances in profitability became prominent between
upstream and downstream firms due to high commodity prices, said
Zhu Hong, an official at the statistics bureau.
"The foundation for recovery is not yet solid," he said in a
statement accompanying the data.
Profits grew rapidly in the metals, chemicals and petroleum
sectors, while smaller and downstream enterprises saw much more
pressure, Zhu said.
For the January-May period, industrial firms' profits grew
83.4% from the same period a year earlier to 3.42 trillion yuan.
Factory-gate inflation saw its fastest annual growth in over
12 years in May driven by surging commodity prices, posing risks
to profit margins for mid- and downstream firms.
Chinese policymakers have stepped up efforts in recent weeks
to cool runaway metals prices, including selling supplies from
state reserves, but with global demand continuing to recover
some analysts believe the moves will have only a limited impact.
China's official manufacturing data this week is expected to
show weaker growth in activity in June, likely due to
disruptions caused by COVID-19 flare-ups at the country's major
southern ports. In addition, investors will be looking to trends
in input costs and selling prices for any further signs of
margin pressure.
Liabilities at industrial firms were up 8.2% year-on-year at
the end of May, versus 8.6% growth a month earlier.
The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual
revenues of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.
($1 = 6.4545 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill and
William Mallard)