China's industrial profits fall at faster pace in Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct industrial profits -3.0% y/y vs -2.3% in
Jan-September
BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's
industrial firms fell at a faster pace in January-October as a
resurgence of COVID-19 cases and a deepening property crisis
weighed on factory activity and demand.
Industrial profits fell 3.0% in the first 10 months of 2022
from a year earlier, after a 2.3% slump in January-September,
according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
released on Sunday.
The bureau has not reported standalone monthly figures since
July.
With new COVID-19 cases in China hitting record highs
and more cities imposing strict anti-virus measures, consumption
is slowing sharply in the world's second-largest economy, while
exports are succumbing to cooler global demand.
Some analysts now believe GDP could contract in the current
quarter from the third quarter, and have cut their 2023
forecasts, predicting the path to reopening the economy will be
slow and bumpy.
Analysts from Nomura now expect fourth-quarter GDP to shrink
0.3% from the preceding three months, and cut their
fourth-quarter growth forecast on a year-on-year basis to 2.4%
from 2.8%.
Likewise, analysts from Oxford Economics also cut their 2022
and 2023 GDP forecasts as they believe a broadening of lockdown
measures is expected.
"Risks to our near-term outlook are now skewed to the
downside. Our baseline view already incorporates a bumpy path
towards a broader reopening in H2 2023, featuring episodic
flare-ups in the near-term given seasonal vulnerabilities
heading into the winter/flu season," Oxford Economics analysts
said.
To prop up the faltering economy, authorities have rolled
out a flurry of measures recently, including moves to ease some
COVID curbs and provide financial support to the ailing property
market, which have underpinned market sentiment.
On Friday, China said would cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year,
releasing about 500 billion yuan ($69.8 billion) in long-term
liquidity.
Last month, China's industrial output surged 5.0% from a
year earlier, missing expectations for a 5.2% gain in a Reuters
poll and slowing from the 6.3% growth seen in September.
Industrial profit data covers large firms with annual
revenues above 20 million yuan from their main operations.
($1 = 7.1642 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Liz Lee, Ella Cao and Liangping Gao; Editing by
William Mallard and Kim Coghill)