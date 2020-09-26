Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's industrial profits grow for fourth straight month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 11:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Worker welds a bicycle steel rim at a factory manufacturing sports equipment in Hangzhou, Zhejiang

Profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing, the statistics bureau said on Sunday.

China's recovery has been gaining momentum as pent-up demand, government stimulus and surprisingly resilient exports propel a rebound.

Industrial firm profits grew 19.1% year-on-year in August to 612.81 billion yuan ($89.8 billion), the statistics bureau said.

That compares with a 19.6% increase in July and is the fourth straight month of profit growth.

However, industrial firms' profits still face external pressures as rising tensions between Washington and Beijing cloud the global trade outlook.

Raw material manufacturing profits increased by 32.5% in August, up from 14.7% in July, according to Zhu Hong, an official at the statistics bureau. This was driven in part by a rebound in the prices of international commodities such as crude oil and iron ore, he added.

Meanwhile, profits of the general equipment manufacturing sector notched up 37% in August on-year, with electrical machinery up by 13.3% over the same period.

Economic indicators in August, ranging from exports to producer prices and factory output, all pointed to a further pickup in the industrial sector.

However, factory activity grew at a slower pace with smaller firms facing sluggish market demand and financial strains.

The country has introduced a slew of measures to kick-start the economy, from tax and fee reductions to grace periods for the calling in of debt.

China's economy may stagnate if it fails to rise up the value chain, as it faces increasing competition from countries with advanced technologies and lower labour costs, economists warned.

Authorities have pledged to boost investment in strategic industries including core tech sectors such as 5G, artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and accelerate new material development to ensure stable supply chains.

For January-August, industrial firms' profits fell 4.4% from a year earlier to 3.72 trillion yuan, better than the 8.1% decrease in the first seven months.

Liabilities at industrial firms rose 6.6% on-year at end-August, edging higher than the 6.5% at end-July.

Earnings at state-owned industrial firms were down 17% on an annual basis for the first eight months of the year, versus a 23.5% decline in the first seven months.

Private-sector profits fell 3.3% in January-August, narrowing from January-July's 5.3% fall.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard and Stephen Coates)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 41.78 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.821 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aJapan's chipmaker Kioxia to scrap IPO plan as Sino-U.S. tensions rise - Nikkei Business
RE
12:47aJapan's chipmaker Kioxia to scrap IPO plan as Sino-U.S. tensions rise - Nikkei Business
RE
12:47aJapan's chipmaker kioxia to scrap ipo plan - nikkei business
RE
12:16aEAA ECOTOURISM ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA : Welcome e-risk360 to the ea business community
PU
09/26CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's industrial profits up 19.1% in August
PU
09/26China's industrial profits grow for fourth straight month
RE
09/26China's industrial profits grow for fourth straight month
RE
09/26CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's auto imports, exports further recover in August
PU
09/26USDA Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Sugar Loan Rates, Allotment and Marketing Allocations
PU
09/26FSA FARM SERVICE AGENCY : USDA to Provide Additional Direct Assistance to Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by the Coronavirus
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of milita..
2Commerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO
3Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc - SBBP
4Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in HDFC Bank Limited of Class Actio..
5Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Braskem S.A. of Class Action Law..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group