Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's industrial profits sustain growth in first 10 months

11/26/2021 | 10:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - Profits of China's major industrial firms maintained sound growth momentum in the first 10 months of the year as industrial production continued to recover and business operations kept improving, official data showed on Nov 27.

Industrial firms with annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan (about $3.1 billion) saw their combined profits jumping 42.2 percent year-on-year in the January-October period to top 7.16 trillion yuan, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 03:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45aIndia's Paytm Sept net loss widens, says maintains growth momentum
RE
12:30aPRIME MINISTER JANEZ JAN&SCARON;A : ASEM is a unique forum for promoting cooperation between Europe and Asia
PU
11/26Black Friday draws U.S. shoppers but many shun stores for online
RE
11/26Government of canada introduces new measures to address covid-19 omicron variant of concern
RE
11/26EPEX SPOT : celebrates 20 years since first Day-Ahead auction
PU
11/26China's industrial profits sustain growth in first 10 months
PU
11/26CENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Refreshed Financial Inclusion Strategy to be Launched
PU
11/26Banco de la República updates its Purchase Price for Gold in the Local Market
PU
11/26BANCO DE LA REPUBLICA DE COLOMBIA : The Board of Directors of Banco de la República holds the inflation target at 3.0% for 2022
PU
11/26CDC says no cases of Omicron identified in U.S. so far
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday draws U.S. shoppers but many shun stores for online
2Telecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash amid KKR approach
3Wall Street Week Ahead: COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market
4Fed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate h..
5WTO postpones major meeting after new variant outbreak

HOT NEWS