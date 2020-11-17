China's irritated trade partners push back on coronavirus food tests

BEIJING/GENEVA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Major food-producing
countries are growing increasingly frustrated with China's
scrutiny of imported products and are calling on it to stop
aggressive testing for the coronavirus, which some say is
tantamount to a trade restriction.
China says it has found the virus on the packaging of
products from 20 countries including German pork, Brazilian beef
and Indian fish, but foreign officials say the lack of evidence
produced by authorities means it is damaging trade and hurting
the reputation of imported food without reason.
In a World Trade Organization meeting on Nov. 5-6, Canada
called China's testing of imported foods and rejection of
products that had positive nucleic acid tests "unjustified trade
restrictions" and urged it to stop it, said a Geneva-based trade
official briefed on the meeting who declined to be identified.
Supported by Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Britain and the
United States, Canada argued that China had not provided
scientific justification for the measures, said the official.
Canada's Geneva-based mission to the WTO did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The United States said on Tuesday it asked China
"bilaterally" and at the WTO to ensure its measures
"appropriately assess actual risks, particularly when they
unjustifiably restrict trade."
"China's most recent COVID-19 restrictions on imported food
products are not based on science and threaten to disrupt
trade," the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
China has only intensified its imported food screening since
then.
This week, the Global Times, a tabloid backed by the ruling
Communist Party, suggested that the presence of the novel
coronavirus on imported food raised the possibility that the
virus, widely believed to have originated in the central Chinese
city of Wuhan late last year, may have come from overseas.
China began testing chilled and frozen food imports for the
virus in June, after a cluster of infections among workers at a
wholesale food market in the capital.
The World Health Organization says neither food nor
packaging are known transmission routes for the virus.
But China, which has all-but stamped out local transmission
of the disease, says there is risk of the virus re-entering the
country on food products.
'IS IT TRUE?'
The pushback came after months of growing frustration at the
way customs and health authorities have been increasingly
scrutinising imports, which trade partners complain does not
adhere to global norms.
"Whenever a health authority performs a test, and finds
something, they should share the results," said a Beijing-based
diplomat who declined to be identified as he was not authorised
to speak to media.
"We haven't received one single lab analysis," he said.
"Everyone is asking 'Is it true? Did they really find anything?'
Everyone is surprised that no proof is given."
On Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also
questioned China's findings, after the city of Jinan said it had
detected coronavirus on frozen New Zealand beef.
Ardern said she was confident no meat products were exported
from her country with the coronavirus but no clarification had
come from China.
In August, Brazilian officials travelled to the city of
Shenzhen after it found traces of the coronavirus on chicken
wings from their country.
Authorities could not provide information on whether they
had found the active virus or not, the Brazilian agriculture
ministry said.
In its response at the WTO, China said its actions were
"provisional based on scientific basis" and designed to "protect
people's lives to the maximum extent", according to a Chinese
trade official.
China has pointed to its isolation of live coronavirus from
samples on imported frozen cod, a world-first, as proof, though
with the evidence unpublished, that the coronavirus can be
transmitted from food to people.
Speaking at a food safety conference this month, Gudrun
Gallhoff, minister counsellor for health and food safety at the
European Union delegation to China, said exporters needed more
information on China's test methods and results.
"If you have trade partners you have to treat them fairly
and give them a chance to be complicit," she said.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Emma Farge in
Geneva. Additional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing
by Robert Birsel and Richard Chang)