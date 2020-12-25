Log in
China's land port sees surge in rapeseed impo

12/25/2020 | 08:25am EST
HOHHOT - The port of Erenhot in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region saw rapeseed imports surge 9.6 percent year-on-year to reach 176,000 metric tons in the first 11 months this year.

The import value amounted to 480 million yuan ($73 million), up 20.7 percent year-on-year, according to sources with the port, the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia.

Inner Mongolia Dongxin Agricultural Technology Development Co Ltd, the largest grain import processing enterprise in Erenhot, was established in 2019, utilizing Erenhot's geological advantage to process imported grain.

Rapeseed is mainly imported from Russia and Mongolia, said Hao Jun, general manager of the company, attributing the rise in rapeseed imports to both domestic market demand and the increased output among exporters.

The company also imports flaxseed and oats as well as other grain and oil products.

A bulk grain and oil transport railway linking China, Mongolia, Russia, and Kazakhstan via Erenhot was built and a bonded warehousing and processing trade park for grain and oil became operational in 2018.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 13:24:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
