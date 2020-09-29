Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's largest cotton growing area enters harvest season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 02:05am EDT

URUMQI - Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, China's largest cotton growing area, is experiencing a bumper harvest of cotton this year, with a large-scale centralized picking period to usher in October.

In 2020, the total area of cotton fields reached 2.51 million hectares in the region, basically the same as that in 2019, according to the regional bureau of statistics.

The cotton is growing well this year and is expected to reap a bumper harvest, according to the regional department of agriculture and rural affairs.

The production in more than 90 percent of cotton fields in northern Xinjiang has been fully mechanized, and the mechanization rate of cotton harvesting in southern Xinjiang has also been increasing year-on-year.

In 2019, Xinjiang's mechanized cotton harvesting area topped 766,667 hectares, exceeding 40 percent of the total for the first time.

Xinjiang has ranked first in the country's total cotton output, per unit output and planting area for 25 consecutive years, according to local authorities.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:27aSIEMENS ENERGY : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02:25aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF VOLGA : Power engineers of Chuvashenergo branch complete the repair campaign
PU
02:25aASCENTIAL : COO Appointment
PU
02:25aSYNAIRGEN : and Clinigen sign Managed Access Program agreement with SNG001 for treatment of hospitalised patients with COVID-19
PU
02:24aMONDI PLC : - Update regarding appointment of Mike Powell as CFO
PR
02:23aToshiba to pull out of system LSI chip business
RE
02:22aPandemic spurs Africa's mobile telcos to ramp up banking bid
RE
02:20aSYNAIRGEN : Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020
PU
02:20aGREATWALLE : Financial Statements/ESG Information -
PU
02:20aPETROCHINA : Proxy Form
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : countersues Tiffany in bid to drop $..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans
3GOLD : Gold steadies as dollar tepid ahead of Trump-Biden debate
4NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPO : Japan's NTT weighs potential $38 billion buyout of wireless unit Docomo
5Asian markets hunker down ahead of U.S. presidential debate
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group