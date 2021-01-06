Log in
China's largest land port sees rising number of China-Europe freight trains

01/06/2021 | 07:12am EST
HOHHOT - The number of China-Europe freight trains arriving and departing via Manzhouli, China's largest land port, reached a record high in 2020 despite the impact of COVID-19, local railway authorities said on Jan 6.

In 2020, a total of 3,548 cross-border freight trains went through the port, up 35.1 percent year-on-year, carrying 324,310 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of goods.

Of the total, the port handled 1,758 inbound trains, an increase of 59 percent year-on-year, while the number of outbound trains rose by 17.7 percent year-on-year to 1,790.

The goods imported and exported through Manzhouli mainly include daily necessities, electrical products, industrial machinery, metals, agricultural products and auto parts.

Compared with sea and air transportation, China-Europe freight trains have been less affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, playing an important role in ensuring smooth logistics and stable material supply in China and European countries.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 12:11:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
