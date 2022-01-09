Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's largest offshore oilfield yields over 30m tons of crude oil

01/09/2022 | 08:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

China's largest oilfield located in Bohai Bay produced more than 30 million tons of crude oil in 2021, top-ranked nationwide, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) said on Jan 9.

The oilfield contributed half of the country's crude oil output increase last year.

China's offshore oil output reached 48.64 million tons with a year-on-year increase of 3.23 million tons, taking up 80 percent of the total national oil growth, according to China Media Group.

It was the third consecutive year that offshore oil production accounted for over half of the national oil growth, signaling the exploration offshore for natural resources has become crucial to the country's drive for the production.

"The company has invested over 50 billion yuan (almost $8 billion) annually in the past three years," said Cao Xinjian, general manager assistant of CNOOC.

He added the technology breakthroughs for exploiting deep sea and heavy oil opened up new opportunities for the industry.

In September, CNOOC announced a new discovery of an oilfield in Bohai Bay with an estimated reserve of over 100 million tons.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 13:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:18aIMAGE SCAN : X-ray baggage scanning in hotels
PU
10:09aFive things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
10:00aANALYSIS-BIDEN'S 2022 PITCH : target Trump acolytes, woo swing voters
RE
09:17aANALYSIS-BIDEN'S 2022 PITCH : target Trump acolytes, woo swing voters
RE
09:02aNO CONCESSIONS : Russia takes hard line before vital talks with U.S.
RE
09:02aNO CONCESSIONS : Russia takes hard line before vital talks with U.S.
RE
09:00aBeam Therapeutics Reports Progress Across Ex Vivo and In Vivo Pipeline of Base Editing Therapeutics and Outlines Key Anticipated 2022 Milestones
AQ
08:50aAlgeria's Sonatrach to launch first offshore oil drilling in 2023 - state media
RE
08:35aSri Lanka's president asks China to restructure debt repayments
RE
08:28aChina's largest offshore oilfield yields over 30m tons of crude oil
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1No concessions: Russia takes hard line before vital talks with U.S.
2Amazon files new legal challenges in dispute with Future Group-sources
3China's Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicr..
4UK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says
5German government addresses spiralling energy prices

HOT NEWS