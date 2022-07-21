China's launch of small-cap derivatives spawns new strategies, funds

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Futures and options based on
China's small-cap CSI 1000 Index started trading in
Shanghai on Friday, spawning fresh products and strategies from
fund managers seeking to capitalize on the new hedging
instruments.
The derivatives, which debuted on the China Financial
Futures Exchange (CFFEX), offer investors tools to manage risks
in a basket of 1,000 mostly innovative small tech companies,
drumming up interest in the sector.
Four exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking CSI 1000 also
launched on Friday, seeking to raise 8 billion yuan ($1.18
billion) each. In the hedge fund space, two products tracking
the index and seeking enhanced returns were created this month,
according to the fund association.
"The new derivatives will likely boost investors' confidence
to hold small caps," said Chen Hongting, option investment
manager at Trading Art Association.
Previously, investors were reluctant to buy volatile small
stocks in the absence of effective hedging tools, Chen added.
More strategies based on the CSI 1000 Index futures and
options are expected to emerge, potentially increasing the size
and liquidity of CSI 1000 Index ETFs, according to Guosheng
Securities.
China's securities regulator said on Monday that launching
CSI 1000 Index futures and options is a key step toward
deepening capital market reforms, and can help further satisfy
investors' need to hedge risk.
It is an especially welcome development for China's rapidly
growing hedge fund industry, which builds various quantitative
strategies with the use of derivatives. Global hedge fund houses
include Bridgewater, Winton, Man Group and Two Sigma have all
entered China's market.
The four ETFs launched on Friday are managed by E Fund
Management Co, China Universal Asset Management Co
, Fullgoal Fund Management Co, and GF
Fund Management Co.
"The ETFs can bring more money into those growth companies
and offer retail investors a channel to buy small-cap stocks,"
said Ade Chen, General Manager of Fund Investment.
He also told Reuters his firm is going to find arbitrage
opportunities using the CSI 1000 Index futures, as higher
volatility in small caps potentially generate higher returns for
his strategy.
Previously, the CFFEX only had three types of stock index
futures products, tracking the mega-cap SSE50 Index,
the blue-chip CSI300 Index and the small-cap CSI500
Index, respectively.
Fund managers can also design structured products based on
the new derivatives, or use them as hedging tools in the
so-called market neutral strategy, Zhang Chao, an analyst said
at a GF Fund Management roadshow.
($1 = 6.7665 Chinese yuan renminbi)
