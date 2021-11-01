China's leisure, tourism feel chill of COVID curbs

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's leisure and tourism
businesses are feeling the bite of the country's zero tolerance
for COVID-19, as cities with infections or concerned about the
virus risk close entertainment venues, restrict tourism or delay
cultural events.
Shanghai Disneyland stopped admitting visitors on Monday and
Tuesday, and required patrons and staffers present in the theme
park on Oct. 30-31 to undergo COVID tests immediately, according
to state media.
The measures are part of the city's cooperation with a
COVID-19 investigation requested by authorities from outside
Shanghai, according to state television, without providing
further details.
A total of 484 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed
symptoms were reported on Oct. 17-31, mostly in the north of
China, Reuters calculations based on official data showed on
Monday.
Many of the infections have been tourists who travelled
across multiple regions, complicating and prolonging
contact-tracing efforts.
While the caseload remains miniscule compared with clusters
outside China, and the rise in local infections in some regions
have started to slow or even stopped in recent days, China is
sparing no effort in minimising transmission risks, even at the
cost of disrupting businesses and local economies.
TOURISM HIT
China's three biggest airlines on Friday posted deeper
losses for July-September than in the previous quarter as a
resurgence of local COVID-19 cases over summer drove a sharp
decline in domestic travel.
Last month, the national tourism authority announced the
suspension of travel agencies from organising inter-province
trips that involve provincial regions with areas deemed to be at
higher risk of the virus, and halted dedicated train services
linking tourist attractions.
Many cities with local infections, including the capital
Beijing, have halted some indoor leisure venues such as internet
cafes, chess and card parlours, as well as cinemas, while a
number of marathon races, concerts and theatrical performances
have been delayed or cancelled.
Cultural and leisure businesses in some cities that have not
detected local cases for a few months are also affected.
In Dongguan, an international exhibition centre has
suspended the hosting of various events, even though no cases
have been reported in the southern city from the latest
outbreak.
Shares of China's consumption- and tourism-related companies
were down in early trade on Monday. The consumer staples
sub-index slipped 1.5%, while the tourism sub-index
retreated by more than 4%.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Roxanne Liu and Liangping Gao
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Raju Gopalakrishnan)