China's major Cu smelter cuts output on power curbs

10/27/2021 | 06:38am EDT
China's major copper smelter Tongling Nonferrous Metals has reduced its capacity in respond to nationwide power rationing and lower demand for sulphuric acid, a byproduct of copper smelting.

The company's 350,000 t/yr Jinlong and 200,000 t/yr Jinguan smelters started to cut operating rates by around 20pc since 22 October because of high sulphuric acid stocks but depressed demand because of the power curbs, a market participant said. "The company has lowered its sulphuric acid price by around 100-150 yuan/t ($15.60-23.50/t) to attract orders," the source added.

The power curbs in China have hit chemical and steel sectors badly and affected operations at several copper smelters.

The 100,000 t/yr Guorun copper smelter in Shandong province and 300,000 t/yr Nanguo smelter in Guangxi province extended their suspensions by 1-2 months because of the power supply issue and resumed production just recently. The smelters halted operations in the second half of July, with an initial planned suspension of 1-2 months.

Tongling Nonferrous produced 1.42mn t of copper cathode and 4.44mn t of sulphuric acid in 2020, up by 1.53pc and 3.09pc on the year respectively.

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 10:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS