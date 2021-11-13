China's negotiator says COP26 not perfect, but only needs small edits

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China's negotiator, Zhao
Yingmin, told the COP26 summit on Saturday that while the
proposed final declaration from the United Nations climate
summit was not ideal, Beijing only wanted small edits.
"We noted that there are still differences on some issues
and currently this text is by no means perfect, but we have no
intention to open the text again," he told a stocktaking plenary
session that was delayed by last-minute wrangling.
(Reporting by William James and Jake Spring, writing by
Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)