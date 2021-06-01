Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's new home prices rise for third month in May - private survey

06/01/2021 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman walks past a residential compound in Beijing's Tongzhou district

BEIJING (Reuters) - New home prices in China rose in May, extending the uptrend for a third month with the heat spreading to more cities as developers made faster sales, a private survey showed on Tuesday.

New home prices in 100 cities rose 0.34% in May from a month earlier, quickening slightly from 0.23% in April, according to data from China Index Academy, one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

The number of cities that reported monthly price rises picked up to 80 in May from 77 in April, with small cities in the Yangtze River Delta showing the greatest strength.

"The volume of new residential home projects supplied by developers remained elevated in May," said China Index Academy Research Director Cao Jingjing.

Cao added property owners looking it buy a larger home have led demand for new projects, fuelling price gains.

Prices of second-hand homes rose 0.5% in May from previous month, unchanged from the pace in April. Existing home prices in tier-1 cities ticked up 0.95% on-month in May, with the pace more than doubling the average growth in other lower tier cities.

Chinese authorities have since this year intensified their campaign to rein in the relentless rise in home prices and drive speculators out of the market. Local policies include capping prices set by developers and preventing some real estate agencies from setting excessively high second-hand home prices. Banks in major cities also hiked mortgage rates.

Transactions in 18 major cities tracked by the institute remained flat in May compared with April, with tier-1 cities logging 20% drop while tier-3 towns seeing 33% rise.

Land sales by volume in 300 cities fell 12% in May from April, and declined 19% on an annual basis, CIA data showed.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30aUK house prices jump by 10.9%, could speed up further- Nationwide
RE
02:23aAsian stocks hit month high, gold gains ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
02:21aTokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.16 pct
RE
02:18aChina's new home prices rise for third month in May - private survey
RE
02:18aIndia's May electricity use down 10.4% from April
RE
02:18aIndian shares flat as dour factory activity data offsets energy gains
RE
02:06aBrent crude oil futures rise by over $1 to $70.34 per barrel
RE
02:01aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA  : Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars
RE
02:00aBOE MONITORING UK HOUSING BOOM AS IT WEIGHS INFLATION RISK : Deputy Governor
RE
01:50aNEW ZEALAND TREASURY  : Living Standards Framework Dashboard updated
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks hit month high, gold gains ahead of U.S. jobs data
2Top Glove's $1 billion Hong Kong listing delayed amid U.S. ban imbroglio - sources
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending legal fight
4KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy out Cloudera - reports
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : to invest $199 million in British manufacturing facility