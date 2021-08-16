China's new local COVID-19 infections fall for sixth day

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - New local COVID-19 infections in
China declined for a sixth day, official data showed on Monday,
as most regions pulled the latest outbreak under control, while
others kept up vigilance by adding mass testing or delaying
school re-openings.
In its lowest daily tally since July 24, China reported 13
new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for Sunday, the data
from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed.
Six local cases each were detected in the eastern province
of Jiangsu and the central province of Henan, with one in the
southern province of Hunan, the commission said.
Over the weekend, the cities of Zhengzhou and Shangqiu in
Henan started a fourth round of mass tests citywide.
Five officials in the provincial city of Shangqiu, including
one from a hospital, have been stripped of their roles over
negligence in virus control efforts, the official Xinhua news
agency said.
In a statement on Sunday, city officials said more
infections had followed a patient and their family failed to
report travel details quickly and accurately.
While the eastern city of Nanjing, linked to many local
infections since late July, has reported no more than two daily
local cases since Aug 4, its officials on Sunday delayed the
autumn re-opening of high schools and kindergartens until the
risk dwindles further.
A total of 51 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported
in the mainland for Aug. 15, the NHC said, including new cases
in travellers arriving from abroad.
It also reported 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases,
which China does not classify as confirmed infections.
No new deaths were reported. By Sunday, mainland China's
tally of infections stood at 94,430, with the death toll
unchanged at 4,636.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Colin Qian, Ryan Woo and Roxanne Liu;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)