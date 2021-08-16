Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's new local COVID-19 infections fall for sixth day

08/16/2021 | 12:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - New local COVID-19 infections in China declined for a sixth day, official data showed on Monday, as most regions pulled the latest outbreak under control, while others kept up vigilance by adding mass testing or delaying school re-openings.

In its lowest daily tally since July 24, China reported 13 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for Sunday, the data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed.

Six local cases each were detected in the eastern province of Jiangsu and the central province of Henan, with one in the southern province of Hunan, the commission said.

Over the weekend, the cities of Zhengzhou and Shangqiu in Henan started a fourth round of mass tests citywide.

Five officials in the provincial city of Shangqiu, including one from a hospital, have been stripped of their roles over negligence in virus control efforts, the official Xinhua news agency said.

In a statement on Sunday, city officials said more infections had followed a patient and their family failed to report travel details quickly and accurately.

While the eastern city of Nanjing, linked to many local infections since late July, has reported no more than two daily local cases since Aug 4, its officials on Sunday delayed the autumn re-opening of high schools and kindergartens until the risk dwindles further.

A total of 51 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the mainland for Aug. 15, the NHC said, including new cases in travellers arriving from abroad.

It also reported 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections.

No new deaths were reported. By Sunday, mainland China's tally of infections stood at 94,430, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Colin Qian, Ryan Woo and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29aAsia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles
RE
01:28aUNICREDIT : Morgan stanley raises target price to eur 13 from eur 12.5
RE
01:20aOil prices slide as Chinese fuel demand falters
RE
01:19aThai Q2 GDP thumps forecasts, but COVID-19 hampers recovery
RE
01:15aU.S. investors lean on blank-check firms in search for energy transition targets
RE
01:11aU.S banks walk tightrope of encouraging, but not mandating vaccines
RE
01:07aREFILE-UPDATE 1-Oil prices slide as Chinese fuel demand falters
RE
01:07aChina economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
RE
01:07aPhilippine c.bank says june remittances up 7.0%
RE
01:07aPhilippine c.bank says june remittances at $2.638 bln
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
2Drumbeat grows louder for BHP to exit petroleum
3FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Japanese shares fall as Delta fears, stronger yen weigh
4SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED : Sydney Airport rejects improved $16.8 bln buyout bid, open to higher offer
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to acquire Axa's Singapore insurance assets for $575 million

HOT NEWS