(Reuters) - Chinese authorities have placed the country's northern region on high alert for heavy rains and are preparing full emergency measures to mitigate any impact, state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

The rainfall is expected to move northwards in the coming days towards the Sichuan Basin and the Huanghuai region, according to a meeting held by authorities, the report said.

Regions where Henan, Shandong and Anhui provinces intersect will see particularly heavy rainfall between late Monday and late Tuesday, according to forecasts.

Relevant authorities have taken measures to counter the impact of heavy rainfall with the Ministry of Water Resources dispatching two working groups to Shandong and Henan to provide guidance on flood prevention and response measures.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Emergency Management has ordered provincial-level regions to focus on vulnerable areas, including flood-prone rivers and urban drainage systems.

The southern region of China is also seeing a resurgence of floodwater along the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, the report said.

In June, torrential rain, flash floods and landslides across southern China had forced authorities to step up emergency plans, as surging waters from swollen rivers threatened to disrupt the lives of millions.

