China's offshore listing rules seen easing market uncertainty

* New rules ease fears of China might block overseas VIE
listings
* Doubts remain, though, over enforcement, compliance
criteria
* Closer coordination among Chinese regulators a plus
HONG KONG, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's plan to tighten
scrutiny over mainland companies' overseas share sales is likely
to ease the regulatory uncertainty that roiled financial markets
this year and stalled offshore listings, bankers and analysts
said.
But the securities regulator's new filing-based system,
designed to rein in once freewheeling Chinese listings in the
U.S. market and elsewhere, leaves open questions about rule
enforcement and compliance criteria, they added.
"The new rules represent a comprehensive, systemic and
market-oriented regulatory upgrade," investment bank China
International Capital Corp (CICC) said in a note, but added they
contain "some items that need further observation, and
clarification".
The China Securities and Regulatory Commission published
draft rules https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/china-securities-regulator-says-vie-compliant-companies-can-list-overseas-2021-12-24
late on Friday requiring filings by companies seeking offshore
listings under a framework to ensure they comply with Chinese
laws and regulations.
Companies using a so-called variable interest entity (VIE)
structure will still be allowed to seek offshore listings as
long as they are compliant, removing uncertainty for investors
who feared China would block such listings.
That risk loomed large after Didi Global Inc's U.S.
listing in July sparked a major regulatory backlash from Chinese
officials, who were concerned over national security.
The VIE structure has been used by most overseas-listed
Chinese tech companies, such as Alibaba and JD.com, to skirt
Chinese restrictions on foreign investment in certain sectors.
Uncertainty over the future of VIE structures, coupled with
China's regulatory crackdowns in major sectors such as
e-commerce and tutoring, has bashed shares in offshore-listed
Chinese companies this year.
And while Chinese firms raised $12.8 billion in the United
States this year, the value of deals ground to a halt after
Didi's July listing. In Hong Kong, the value of IPOs in 2021
fell to $26.7 billion from the previous year's $32.1 billion,
according to Refinitiv data.
REGULATORY COORDINATION
Reaction to the new rules will be seen Monday when the U.S
stock market resumes trade after closing on Friday for the
Christmas holiday. Hong Kong stocks will resume trading on
Tuesday.
The planned filing-based system is also expected to ease
uncertainty by calling for closer coordination between the
securities regulator and various industry regulators, such as
the cyberspace watchdog.
"The issuance of the draft rules shows that major
communication obstacles have been removed between different
regulatory bodies," said Ming Jin, managing partner at Chinese
boutique investment bank Cygnus Equity.
But it remains unclear how the rules would be enforced and
compliance determined, especially when a VIE structure is used
to circumvent foreign investment restrictions, the CICC note
said.
The investment bank added that even if a company plans a
Hong Kong listing, which would pose no risk to national
security, "we still suggest the issuer voluntarily contact the
Cyber Administration of China (CAC) for its nod" before going to
the securities regulator.
The new rules cover all types of offshore share sales,
including initial public offerings, secondary listings, backdoor
listings, and flotation via Special Purpose Acquisition
Companies (SPACs).
Winston Ma, adjunct professor at NYU Law School, stressed
that cross-border data security had become critical in the
global digital economy and was a main driver for the latest
move.
"As such, under the proposed new rule, cybersecurity review
must be completed before the (security regulator's) clearance
process," Ma said.
Public consultation on the draft rules will remain open
until Jan. 23.
(Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu; Additional reporting by
Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Writing by Scott Murdoch; Editing by
Robert Birsel and Edmund Klamann)