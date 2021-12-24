China's offshore listing rules should reduce market uncertainty

HONG KONG, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's plan to tighten
scrutiny over mainland companies' offshore share sales should
help reduce the regulatory uncertainty that roiled financial
markets this year and stalled offshore listings, according to
bankers and analysts.
The China Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
published draft rules late on Friday requiring filings by
companies seeking offshore listings under a framework to ensure
they comply with Chinese laws and regulations.
Companies using a so-called variable interest entity (VIE)
structure will still be allowed to seek offshore listings as
long as they are compliant.
The rules remove uncertainty for investors who had feared
that authorities would block offshore listings of VIE-structured
companies to plug a regulatory loophole.
VIE is a structure adopted by most overseas-listed Chinese
tech companies, such as Alibaba and JD.com, to skirt Chinese
restrictions on foreign investment in certain sectors.
Companies and investors should feel reassured that the
filing-based system will also involve close coordination between
CSRC and various industry regulators, such as the cyberspace
watchdog.
"The issuance of the draft rules shows that major
communication obstacles have been removed between different
regulatory bodies," said Ming Jin, managing partner at Chinese
boutique investment bank Cygnus Equity.
"Now we will see how regulators are going to execute it and
how U.S. regulators will react."
Reaction to the new rules will be seen Monday when the U.S
stock market resumes trading after the Christmas holiday, which
included Friday. Hong Kong stocks will resume trading on
Tuesday.
"Overall, it is a good sign that more clarity has been
given," said a banker at a Wall Street firm in Hong Kong who
declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to
media.
The success of the rules would depend on their
implementation, he said.
Winston Ma, adjunct professor at NYU Law School, said that
the issue of cross-border data security had become critical in
the global digital economy and was a main driver for the new
rules.
"As such, under the proposed new rule, cybersecurity review
must be completed before the CSRC clearance process," Ma said.
Uncertainty over the future of VIE structures coupled with
regulatory crackdowns in a number of major sectors in China had
dampened the value of listings of mainland firms in offshore
markets.
Chinese firms raised $12.8 billion in the United States but
the value of deals ground to a halt after Didi Global Inc's
listing in July that prompted a major regulatory
backlash from officials.
In Hong Kong, the value of IPOs in 2021 fell from $32.1
billion to $26.7 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
A public consultation on the draft rules will remain open
until Jan. 23.
(Reporting by Kane Wu, Julie Zhu, Samuel Shen. Writing by Scott
Murdoch
Editing by Robert Birsel)